The new liberal philosophy explained: HATRED is tolerance; conformity is diversity; consensus is fact

By now, every rational person in America has come to realize that the intolerant, bigoted Left has descended into abject lunacy. Completely unable to even hear words they don’t automatically agree with without screaming that they’ve been “assaulted” and “raped,” lunatic Leftists are now resorting to extreme violence, intimidation, book burnings, looting, arson and acts of organized terrorism to silence the speech of those they don’t like. This is all explained by the insane Left as achieving a whole new kind of high-minded “tolerance” where unleashing intense hatred toward others is a key prerequisite.

The UC Berkeley assault on Milo Yiannopoulos, for example, witnessed insane, masked Leftists beating women with flag poles, pepper spraying innocent bystanders in the face, bashing innocent people on the head with metal barricades, setting fires on the sidewalk, throwing smoke bombs at crowds and bashing in the doors of a meeting room to try to assault and murder Milo. What was Milo’s alleged crime? He SAYS things they don’t like.

Yes, the new “tolerance” of the insane Left is rooted in — what else? — extreme intolerance and hatred.

It’s all so incredibly Orwellian and psychotic that I’ve had to create a meme just to help explain it all.

The new philosophy of the insane Left: HATRED is tolerance… (and more)

With a hat tip to George Orwell’s brilliant observations about political correctness and the insanity of blind social conformity, I’ve constructed the new philosophy of the insane Left:

HATRED is tolerance

CONFORMITY is diversity

CONSENSUS is fact

And if I had to add a fourth line, it would be:

OBEDIENCE is achievement

To help explain it all, I’ve posted a powerful new podcast that unravels this new Leftist philosophy stemming from complete psychosis and deep-rooted mental illness.

