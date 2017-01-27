The unvarnished truth about mercury in vaccines: Not one modern safety test has ever been done

Benjamin Franklin once said, “Being ignorant is not so much a shame, as being unwilling to learn.” With regard to thimerosal (mercury) in childhood vaccines, we have yet to heed Mr. Franklin’s words. This beyond-mandatory debate about the most toxic non-radioactive element on earth being used as a preservative in vaccines is past due.

Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. (RFK), named one of Time magazine’s “Heroes for the Planet” in May of 2010, just authored a phenomenal book entitled, Thimerosal: Let the Science Speak: The Evidence Supporting the Immediate Removal of Mercury–a Known Neurotoxin–from Vaccines. Kennedy has now been appointed by President Donald J. Trump to run the new Vaccine Safety Commission for the United States.

Contrary to tabloid rumor, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is in top health and is actually pro-vaccine, as he’s always been. Still, the mass media has gone off the deep end with the news that Kennedy will inevitably push to remove the deadly neurotoxin from all U.S. influenza vaccines, some of which contain more than 25,000 times the EPA limit for mercury in drinking water. From CNN.com to Vox.com, and from ScientificAmerican.com and Wired.com to Slate.com, all the shills and “journo-terrorists” are circling the fake news “tabloids” like vultures over a wounded deer.

Just 10 years ago, Kennedy wrote an article entitled, “Deadly Immunity” that ran in Rolling Stone and Salon.com, addressing and detailing scientific evidence linking thimerosal (50 percent mercury) to an outright epidemic of neurological disorders, including autism, in thousands of American children.

Now, the science is piling up overwhelmingly, with hundreds of peer-reviewed studies supporting the link. Still, shill journalists and scientific hucksters that front for the vaccine industry and pharma head up their usual character assassination attempts and full-on propaganda campaigns every time the actual science begins to speak for itself, revealing 75 years of lies about the safety of mercury in immunizations.

Let the science on the dangers of mercury in vaccines speak for itself

The new book on vaccine dangers by RFK is a highly recommended read, and it’s packed with reliable scientific citations that spell out the clear evidence of harm caused by thimerosal in vaccines. RFK believes in targeted immunizations that do not contain any mercury whatsoever. Thimerosal has been one of the most popular, yet most dangerous, preservatives ever used in vaccines. It is metabolized or degraded to ethylmercury and thiosalicylate, which is still highly toxic, at any amount, to the human central nervous system. Here are some profound quotes from this must read and profound book that could be the fulcrum that changes the face of chemical medicine forever:

The arguments put forth that we cannot remove Thimerosal from vaccines are invalid. Thimerosal has already been removed from nearly all vaccines except the multidose flu vaccine in the United States. …

By exposing the population to unnecessary mercury in vaccines, we are gambling with population health through the same intervention that we use to protect it.

Readers of this book are expected to maintain a healthy skepticism regarding a connection between Thimerosal and brain injury. New studies continue to be published every few weeks that fill in more pieces of the puzzle, adding to the substantial existing evidence.

(Mercury) is used as a preservative in multidose vials, even though it doesn’t actually do that job so well, and we have safe and effective alternatives.

Solution (option) provided by RFK: (We) could either change the preservative or shift to single-dose vials, which actually will not increase societal costs as much as has been claimed, because of wastage associated with multidose vials.

The painful truth is that our country and planet face a rocky road in years to come—unstable weather patterns, fires, natural disasters, risks of novel infectious diseases, risks of food and water shortages, health problems exacerbated by these environmental challenges, and prospects of recurrent economic constriction. Under these circumstances, why would we want to expose our population to yet another noxious stressor that could further deplete our resilience and interfere with our ability to think straight—when it is totally unnecessary?

Alarming flu shot factoids that will thoroughly shock you

Mercury is the most toxic non-radioactive element on earth.

According to the CDC, no amount of mercury injected into the body has been determined as being too much, but eating or drinking mercury (like in fish or water) is very dangerous.

Flu shots still contain massive amounts of mercury, a potent neurotoxin.

Thimerosal is so toxic that putting it on your skin is illegal.

Thimerosal has never undergone even one modern safety test.

Thimerosal is just a fancy name for an anti-fungal chemical compound (C 9 H 9 HgNaO 2 S), and consists of at least 50 percent mercury.

Aluminum, listed on flu vaccines as aluminum phosphate, greatly increases the toxicity of mercury, therefore, caution about “minimum mercury tolerance” is severely underestimated.

Children who are vaccinated simultaneously with multiple vaccines can receive over 10 times the safety limit of mercury in one day, and are therefore being “molested” by chemical medical violence.

The global cost of taking thimerosal out of all vaccines is $300 million a year, while the annual cost of autism in the United States alone is well over $100 billion. Yes, you read that right, the cost of autism in the U.S. is $100 billion per year – that’s a tenth of a trillion dollars.

Thimerosal still remains in nearly all the pediatric vaccines used in the developing world.

Flu shot vaccine inserts openly admit that there is no evidence that flu shots work.

Flu shot vaccine inserts openly admit flu shots cause seizures, paralysis and other neurological disorders.

Anyone who discusses, questions, publishes or cites the printed vaccine insert is condemned as “anti-science.”

Any amount of mercury injected into a child is unsafe. No “safe” quantity of mercury for injection into a child has ever been established by any credible scientific body.

If vaccines were offered solely in single-dose form, no mercury would be needed whatsoever. There is no technical or medical reason why mercury cannot be removed from all vaccines.

The vaccine industry has blanket legal immunity from all claims of defective products or mercury damage. They simply cannot be sued.

Most vaccines are still deliberately formulated with numerous neurotoxic chemicals, including aluminum, MSG, formaldehyde and sodium chloride.

The CDC recommends annual flu vaccines for every man, woman, child, infant and pregnant woman, no matter how much mercury is injected into their muscle tissue.

The flu vaccine causes over five times more respiratory infections than the flu itself, according to a study published in Clinical Infectious Diseases.

The flu vaccine provides no benefit.

Results of research conducted on Fluluval flu shot at CWC Labs by Health Ranger Mike Adams

Mercury tests conducted on vaccines at the Natural News Forensic Food Lab using high-end laboratory instrumentation have revealed a shockingly high level of toxic mercury in an influenza vaccine (flu shot) made by GlaxoSmithKline (lot #9H2GX). Tests conducted document mercury at a shocking 51 parts per million, or over 25,000 times higher than the maximum contaminant level of inorganic mercury in drinking water set by the EPA. The tests were conducted by the Health Ranger via ICP-MS, using a 4-point mercury calibration curve for accuracy.

Lastly, one more quote to ponder from RFK’s new book:

Based upon all of this, it is clear now that mercury is something to which no one should be deliberately exposed. As such, it is an error to include it in vaccines or indeed in any therapeutics—and in these domains it is an error within our grasp to correct, and prudent to do so. We tend to take a long time to correct errors—it took seventy-five years to get the lead out of gasoline.

