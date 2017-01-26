Shia LaBeouf ARRESTED on camera during anti-Trump livestream after ‘getting in a fight with a passing protester’

Actor was arrested by NYPD officers during his ‘He will not divide us’ live stream

(Article by Amie Gordon from Dailymail.co.uk)

Shia LaBeouf was led away in handcuffs after a spat during an anti-Trump protest.

The Hollywood actor was arrested by NYPD officers during his ‘He will not divide us’ live stream, which he has been running since President Trump‘s inauguration.

The 30-year-old allegedly grabbed a fellow protester outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, and now faces a misdemeanor assault charge.

Scroll down for video

NYPD officers can be seen leading Shia LaBeouf away in handcuffs during the protest

The 30-year-old reportedly became embroiled in an altercation with another protester



Police say LaBeouf pulled the scarf of an unidentified 25-year-old man this morning, scratching his face in the process.

Police say he also pushed the man, who refused medical attention.

According to local reports, the protester had said something to the camera LaBeouf did not agree with.

The actor was taken to the 114th Precinct Queens, then was released on his own recognizance at around 3:45 am on Thursday, the New York Post reported.

He walked out shouting ‘he will not divide us’ to a group of waiting fans.

For the first few days of Donald Trump’s presidency, the actor has been repeating the words ‘He will not divide us’ into a live camera mounted on a wall outside a New York City museum.

He has been joined everyday New Yorkers chanting and singing along.

The camera has several times shown LaBeouf shouting at far-Right agitators who have approached him chanting neo-Nazi slogans.

The livestream from outside the museum in Queens is for a participatory public art project LaBeouf and two collaborators intend to have running for the duration of Trump’s presidency.

The actor allegedly grabbed a fellow protester outside the Museum of the Moving Image in Queens, and now faces a misdemeanor assault charge

For the first few days of Donald Trump’s presidency, the actor has been repeating the words ‘He will not divide us’ into a live camera mounted on a wall outside a New York City museum

LeBeouf has been a frequent presence in front of the camera wearing the same blue jacket and red hat

The camera went live the morning of the inauguration, along with a website inviting the public to show up and repeat the phrase any time of the day or night.

LeBeouf has been a frequent presence in front of the camera wearing the same blue jacket and red hat.

On Inauguration Day, actor Jaden Smith, the son of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, led the crowd reciting the chant.

Speaking earlier in the week, the actor said: ‘We’re anti-division out here. Everyone’s invited.

‘I’m just saying, ‘Be nice to each other.”

Jason Eppink, curator of digital media at the museum, said the project was about ‘creating a forum for conversation about a very fractured moment that we’re experiencing.’

