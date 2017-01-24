Why President Trump should issue an Interpol arrest warrant for George Soros

Billionaire Hungarian George Soros is either adored or reviled, depending on which side of the political spectrum you fall on. But one thing is for certain: We should be much more concerned about his political meddling than we are about alleged ‘Russian election hacking,’ the latter of which is nothing more than a fake news story.

Why? Because Soros has directly funded what can only be called domestic terrorism operations that have led to the deaths of police officers and the destruction of American cities. And frankly, the Trump administration should do what the Left-wing Obama regime would never do: Hold Soros legally accountable.

As reported by The Washington Times in January 2015, Soros-financed organizations gave at least $33 million to groups that “emboldened activists”—emboldened, as in burned, looted and destroyed public and private property, and led to “activism” against American police officers in the form of assassinations. [RELATED: Read the latest about civil unrest and terrorism at Terrorism.news].

What’s more, it’s not just tens of millions of Americans who are sick and tired of Soros’ meddling and support for civil unrest. His own country has had enough as well. As reported by Bloomberg, Hungary is planning a crackdown on all Soros-funded non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and other politically active groups, now that President-elect Donald J. Trump will take over the Oval Office:

The European Union member will use “all the tools at its disposal” to “sweep out” NGOs funded by the Hungarian-born financier, which “serve global capitalists and back political correctness over national governments,” Szilard Nemeth, a vice president of the ruling Fidesz party, told reporters…

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an early supporter of Trump’s, has long criticized Soros and his network of organizations, as well as his Left-wing political activism. Bloomberg, in its report, described Soros as “a U.S. Democratic Party supporter with a wide network of organizations that promote democracy in formerly communist eastern Europe.”

No, not democracy, unrest and chaos. What groups he funds in the U.S. are doing is not practicing democracy, they are sowing violence and creating anarchy, and Europe-based NGOs are doing pretty much the same thing (by advocating continent-wide acceptance of massive numbers of ‘refugees’ from countries that are hotbeds of terrorism throughout the Middle East, for example).

What’s interesting—nay, hypocritical—about Soros’ political Leftism is that he uses American-style capitalism to fund efforts to overthrow capitalistic societies. What’s more, the groups he funds in the U.S. use the First Amendment’s free speech, assembly and redress provisions to tear down our Constitution-based republic. Think about the recent election results; Left-wing ‘revolutionaries’ are using their freedom of speech to stump for repeal of the Electoral College system. Our founders considered a pure democracy but rejected it in favor of a republic because it better served all Americans, not just the elite.

All said, we’ll state this as plainly as we can: The Trump administration should pursue Soros and every other seditious, Left-wing Marxist ‘revolutionary’ on our soil and internationally, and arrest them for attempting to destroy our country from within. Treason does not only come from betrayal by a high government official; it applies to anyone who attempts to kill a duly elected or appointed official or overthrow the current form of government by force. [RELATED: Keep up with the latest developments at Treason.news]

Soros became a naturalized American citizen in 1961, so he definitely falls under provisions in U.S. Code defining treason:

Whoever, owing allegiance to the United States, levies war against them or adheres to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort within the United States or elsewhere, is guilty of treason and shall suffer death, or shall be imprisoned not less than five years and fined under this title but not less than $10,000; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.

Trump himself has expressed no love for Soros, accusing him of being part of “a global power structure that is responsible for the economic decisions that have robbed our working class, stripped our country of its wealth and put that money into the pockets of a handful of large corporations and political entities.”

It’s high time this man paid a price for attempting to harm the country that took him in and helped make him wealthy beyond imagination.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for Natural News and News Target, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

