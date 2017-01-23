The Health Ranger’s 10-point plan to help Make America Great Again (VIDEO)

Putting President Trump into the White House isn’t enough all by itself: The American people need to step up and help Make America Great Again in their own patriotic way. (Plus, we need to overcome all the anti-American haters and destroyers like George Soros, Madonna and the unhinged radical left.)
Today I’ve posted a lengthy video discussing my own 10-point plan to help MAGA. My plan differs from Trump’s plan in that I’m going to be working to reduce pesticides and herbicides in food and the environment while demanding honest GMO labeling. Sadly, the Republican establishment is still mostly illiterate on the science surrounding pesticides and GMOs, so they need to be educated. There’s no one better to do that than a patriotic Trump supporter who also understands the science!
- Push for banning mercury in vaccines and ending the war on children.
- Use good science to keep exposing the toxic chemicals and heavy metals in the food supply.
- Keep exposing media lies, fake news and fake science.
- Defend the Second Amendment and the Bill of Rights.
- Teach more preparedness and self-reliance so more people can survive the global debt collapse that’s coming.
- Keep delivering clean, green, lab-verified solutions for healthy living and breakthrough nutrition via the Health Ranger Store.
- Demand a more tolerant society and an end to systemic racism in academia and government, where racism against Asians and Whites is now endemic. Stop college professors from teaching “hate courses” that only strengthen the cycle of violence and racial divide.
- Fight against subversives and communists who are trying to overthrow America (see videos by Yuri Bezmenov and the 4 stages of subversion).
- Keep fighting against poisonous, chemical agriculture and GMOs while advocating honest food labeling.
- Keep sharing ideas for how to prevent disease, lower health care costs and save our nation billions of dollars. Promote nutrition that halts and prevents disease.
