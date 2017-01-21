In his inaugural address, Trump blasts Obama’s divided America while pledging to return ‘power to the people’

President Trump and President Obama, along with members of their respective administrations and members of Congress in attendance, exchanged pleasantries and small talk at the inauguration of the billionaire real estate mogul-turned-politician. But during Trump’s inauguration speech, he assailed Washington’s ‘business as usual’ culture, as well as several of Obama’s policy failures, without actually calling the former president out.

“Today we are not merely transferring power from one administration to another, or from one party to another, but we are transferring power from Washington, D.C. and giving it back to you, the American people,” he said in his inaugural address, which lasted less than 20 minutes, Circa reported.

With Obama seated behind him, as well as the congressional leadership, the new president used his intellect and trademark straightforwardness to skewer the manner in which government has operated for decades.

“For too long a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost,” he said. “Washington flourished—but the people did not share in its wealth.” [RELATED: What is our president doing today? Find out at Trump.news]

He’s certainly right about that. As CNSNews.com reported recently, the four richest counties in the United States surround Washington, D.C.

“They are Loudoun County, Va., where the median household income was $125,900 in 2015; Falls Church City, Va., where it was $122,092; Fairfax County, Va., where it was $112,844; and Howard County, Md., where it was $110,224,” the news service reported, citing data from the Census Bureau.

“Their triumphs have not been your triumphs; and while they celebrated in our nation’s capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land,” Trump said.

Trump also made mention of several societal failures and ills that certainly got no better under Obama and, in many cases, got worse:

For many decades, we’ve enriched foreign industry at the expense of American industry, subsidized the armies of other countries, while allowing for the very sad depletion of our military. We’ve defended other nations’ borders while refusing to defend our own. And spent trillions and trillions of dollars overseas while America’s infrastructure has fallen into disrepair and decay. We’ve made other countries rich while the wealth, strength and confidence of our country has dissipated over the horizon. One by one, the factories shuddered and left our shores, with not even a thought about the millions and millions of American workers that were left behind. The wealth of our middle class has been ripped from their homes and then redistributed all across the world, but that is the past, and now we are looking only to the future.

During a post-inauguration luncheon, Trump predicted that his Cabinet selections would make it through Senate confirmation, despite early, politically-based delays. [RELATED: What does the new Congress and administration have in store for the republic? Find out at BigGovernment.news]

Overall, however, the president’s message was upbeat and positive—something that Americans have not heard much of for the past eight years. Trump talked about how the country will come first, how Americans will come first. He didn’t apologize for America, he didn’t denigrate America, and he didn’t refer to large segments of the American people as racists, bigots or homophobes.

In short, Trump repudiated everything that has happened over not just the past eight years but for the past eight decades, in which power has slowly but steadily devolved from states and the people to the federal government. [RELATED: Keep up with the latest information in freedom at Liberty.news]

Like him or not, our new president promises to reverse that trend, and frankly, anytime a president wants to give back power to the people, that’s a very good—and rare—thing.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for Natural News and News Target, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

