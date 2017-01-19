Has Lindsay Lohan converted to Islam?

Lindsay Lohan has sparked speculation that she has converted to Islam after she deleted all of her Instagram posts and simply wrote: “Alaikum salam” (peace be upon you) in her bio.

(Article by Stephanie Soteriou from UK.News.Yahoo.com)

Reps for the actress have told the Muslim council that she is “in a period of renewal”, with the star first reading the Qu’ran in 2015.

Muslims have warmly welcomed Lindsay to their religion, if she has converted, taking to social media to send her “peace and blessings” as they admit that they are “proud” of her decision.

Lindsay has always been very spiritual and recently admitted that she strongly related to Islam, saying at the time: “My very close friends, who have been there for me a lot, in London are Saudi and they gave me the Qu’ran and I brought it to New York because I was learning.

“It opened doors for me to experience spiritually, to find another true meaning. This is who I am.”

Lately, Lindsay has been spending a lot of time working with refugees in Abu Dhabi and Syria, becoming very vocal about political matters on her popular social media accounts.

As well as removing all of her Instagram posts, Lindsay has also deleted all but one of her tweets, with the remaining message reading: “Please let us all come together and love each other.”

Read more at: uk.news.yahoo.com