Breitbart, Natural News and InfoWars surpass 6 million likes on Facebook, the social media network that censors all three sites

While the so-called ‘mainstream media’ continues to self-destruct by publishing fake news and creating false narratives about President-elect Donald J. Trump, the alternative media is surging ahead and quickly becoming the new “mainstream,” go-to media for Americans.

In the past year, Natural News “likes” on Facebook have surged, with our site surpassing 2.07 million.

We are joined by similar news traffic giants like Breitbart, which has more than 3 million followers and Alex Jones, founder of InfoWars with more than 1.4 million. All told, these three sites, which are being systematically censored on the Internet’s major social media sites like Facebook and Google News, have a following of more than 6 million people. [RELATED: Bypass the lamestream media and stay informed at Censored.news]

That’s called having an impact. And it’s akin to using the beast against itself. Despite the fact that we may be getting censored in “news feeds” and other streams, we are able to reach our readers directly just by the simple act of posting our stories to our followers.

It doesn’t hurt that we also, combined, have millions of people who subscribe to our email newsletters (which you should sign up for on every news site you trust and follow, as a way to avoid further attempts at censorship). Besides being exposed to some great offers for terrific products you can’t find anywhere else, you get the news and information that you trust in the most direct route possible.

Throughout the past year all of our sites have grown in terms of readership, followers and overall reach. As much as the ‘mainstream’ establishment wants to ban us and censor us, it has become impossible to do without shutting down the Internet itself (which, of course, is always possible, though less so in the Age of Trump).

But we are certain we will continue to grow in the weeks, months and years ahead because we will continue publishing genuine, sourced and factual news and information you won’t be able to find in the fake news media establishment.

If you haven’t signed up for our newsletter, we invite you to do so (click the link at the top of this page). Your privacy is 100 percent protected and guaranteed.

To “Like” us on Facebook, click the blue “Like” button at the top of the page.

And to follow us on our new social media site, Share.NaturalNews.com, click here. On this social media, you won’t be censored and you can bet we will continue to protect your privacy.

Sources:

Censored.news

AlternativeNews.com