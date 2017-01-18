Armed Good Samaritan shoots, kills crazed man who ambushed Arizona state trooper

This day and age, any amount of good news is greatly welcomed. It is all about taking the bad with the good and that is of the utmost importance when you consider stories like the following one.

A random Good Samaritan who just so happened to be in the right place at the right time ended up saving the life of an Arizona State Trooper after the police officer was shot during a traffic stop. Concerned citizen Brain Schober came upon the scene and discovered that the gun-carrying Good Samaritan — who has yet to be named — had shot and killed a crazed criminal who was in the midst of attacking Trooper Edward Andersson.

The entire situation makes for a truly inspiring and hopeful story. Anna Giaritelli of The Washington Examiner reports, “Schober used the state trooper’s radio to call help to the scene and put his medical background to use, cleaning up the officer’s head wounds. After first responders arrived, they confirmed Andersson had been shot in the chest and shoulder. The person who attacked the officer had been sitting on top of Andersson, hitting him in the head when the bystander shot the attacker, according to the Arizona State Department of Public Safety.”

So while this story is filled with all sorts of troublesome news, it does have a happy ending of sorts. Justice was served and those who were doing their part to defend justice survived. From a cultural standpoint, there are even more little victories to be found inside of this piece of news.

For years, the Regressive Left has been combatting the Second Amendment by pushing the idea that the only people who own firearms are monsters. They claim that a good guy with a gun never stops a bad guy with a gun. Yet, this story and the many others like it, prove that it does happen. Last week in Arizona, a good guy with a gun came across a police officer in need and shot and killed a bad guy with the gun. No matter how badly the leftists want that to not be the case, it is and there is nothing they can do about it. The truth always seems to benefit those in favor of the Second Amendment. It’s funny how that works, isn’t it?

This is yet another example of why carrying a firearm — whether it be through concealed carry or otherwise — is a great idea for liberty-loving Americans. You never know when a situation will arise where you will be in desperate need of having a firearm in order to save your own life or someone else’s, so it’s best to be prepared at all times. Why the members of the Regressive Left refuse to accept this fact is beyond comprehension. There is no reason for anyone to logically not want the world — especially the United States — to be a safer place, but that is precisely what they are claiming.

So if you have a friend or family member who refuses to understand why the Second Amendment is so important, be sure to show them this story. The only way people will ever start to realize the inconvenient truth is by opening their eyes. What happened in Arizona is further evidence of this.

