McCain playing dirty – admits he handed in document outlining claims of Kremlin blackmail to FBI

For quite a few years now, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz. – establishment political figure and failed presidential contender – has been the poster child for why we ought to have congressional term limits.

When CNN and BuzzFeed reported the phony story that President-elect Donald J. Trump had longstanding ties to Russia, and that he hired Russian hookers to urinate on a bed once slept in by President Obama and the first lady during a trip to Moscow, little did we know that McCain actually had a hand in it … until he admitted as much.

As reported by the UK’s Daily Mail, McCain said he received a 35-page “dossier” from a “confidential” source in “British intelligence” that made the wild accusations involving Trump. And, as any good citizen “should do,” McCain summarily turned it over to the FBI.

Only, the entire dossier was fabricated; there is nothing in it that has been substantiated or verified, and the agency (along with the CIA, which was handed the dossier by GOP operative Rick Wilson, another #nevertrump fanatic, like McCain), has never found anything.

As Natural News founder/editor Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, noted in this infographic, the powers that be and the media were trolled by someone posting in a chat room:

The allegations — which included bizarre, twisted fetish fantasies — were so obviously false and unsubstantiated that most news organizations refused to publish them. But CNN and BuzzFeed have abandoned any attachment to journalistic credibility and have demonstrated a shocking willingness to run with any and all news that they think might spread false rumors to damage the reputation of Donald Trump and his administration.

As for McCain, he claims that he had no idea whether or not the information contained in the document was legitimate, but that, gosh, he just had to hand it over to the FBI because, he told CNN, his partner in this smear, he “did what any citizen should do” after receiving “sensitive information.” (RELATED: Keep up with all the Washington political shenanigans at Hoax.news)

But senator, don’t you, as an elected official who is also supposedly a member of the president-elect’s party, have an obligation to first make sure that what you’re being given is real? And where have your ethics and sense of duty been throughout Obama’s tenure, one of the most corrupt, least-transparent and radical of all U.S. presidents? Or what about Hillary Clinton’s corrupt, illegal tenure as secretary of state? Does he still think she’s a “rock star?”

The thing to understand here is that McCain is a RINO – an establishment guy all the way – and he, like the rest of the American political and globalist establishment, sees Trump as the guy who is going to dismantle the cushy little system of quid pro quo that they and others have set up in the nation’s capital. So, like their friends in the establishment press, they will do all they can to disrupt Trump, discredit him and delegitimize his presidency.

After this little episode, McCain’s intentions should be obvious.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for Natural News and News Target, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

