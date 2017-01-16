George Soros’ son rises: Quietly steps up as powerhouse Dem donor

Alexander Soros, the son of liberal billionaire George Soros who acts as the managing partner for Soros Brothers Investments, has quietly emerged as a major donor to Democratic campaigns and causes.

(Article by Joe Schoffstall, republished from FreeBeacon.com)

Alexander has remained relatively unknown in the world of political giving thanks to his father garnering a bulk of the family’s attention. However, Alexander has stepped up his political contributions even as his father continued to pour tens of millions into the coffers of Democratic campaigns and political action committees.

Alexander gave more than $4.5 million to Democratic campaign committees and political action committees in 2016, according to campaign finance records. The millions in donations from Alexander throughout the past election cycle is a sharp increase from years past.

The Senate Majority PAC, the political action committee of former Sen. Harry Reid (D., Nev.), was the biggest recipient of cash from Soros’ son. Between August and November 2016, Alexander cut four checks to Reid’s leadership PAC totaling $3.5 million.

Alexander gave $127,800 to the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee during the 2016 campaign cycle and added $133,400 to the Democratic National Committee Services Corp.

Alexander also contributed the maximum amount allowed ($5,400) to numerous Democratic politicians, including failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, former senator Russ Feingold (D., Wis.), Sen. Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.), and Rep. Keith Ellison, who is in the running to lead the Democratic National Committee.

Tens of thousands were also given to numerous state Democratic parties across the country. Alexander provided checks of $10,000 to the Democratic parties of Illinois, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Louisiana, Nevada, Texas, Oregon, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, among other states.

The $4.5 million in donations from Alexander this past election cycle is a major jump from what he had given since the 2012 election cycle.

During the 2012 election cycle, Alexander contributed slightly more than $400,000. For the 2014 election cycle, Alexander provided over $88,000 to Democratic campaigns and committees.

Dan Gainor, the vice president of Business and Culture at the Media Research Center who has extensively tracked cash from George Soros, particularly to media entities, said that Alexander could assume the role currently occupied by his father in the future.

“Alexander Soros is following in both his father and brother’s footsteps—going left,” Gainor told the Washington Free Beacon in an email statement. “As George Soros ages, there has been speculation about who will assume his role funding the liberal movement. With the expanded giving of both Alex and Jonathan Soros, it’s possible that both of them will play key roles supporting the left for decades to come.”

Gainor went on to say that the media should pay closer attention to Alexander’s activities.

“Alex, in particular, has championed standard left-wing ‘progressive causes’ such as climate change and social justice. Like many liberals, he totally misread the 2016 election and his support for Hillary leaves him without a standard-bearer to back,” Gainor continued. “But, he has more than enough money to support numerous candidates and organizations. Though his own personal foundation is young, it doubled its annual giving to about $1.5 million just since 2012. And its assets have grown even faster.”

Alexander did not immediately return a request for comment on his spike in contributions.

Read more at: freebeacon.com