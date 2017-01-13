The truth about Che Guevara: Leftist ‘hero’ murdered gays, burned books and disparaged blacks

The loony Left has a problem with history – American history, especially – and regularly demonstrates that by showing us who they consider “heroes.”

Police, military veterans, the founding fathers, Christians and traditional American values like capitalism, individualism and freedom are regularly shunned and mocked, while non-traditional figures and principles – like communist revolutionary Che Guevara and socialism – are revered and held up as standards.

Guevara is an especially beloved figure by the American Left, as exemplified by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick recently. The football player-turned-activist wore a T-shirt to a post-game interview depicting an early 1960s meeting between black American Leftist civil rights leader Malcolm X and Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

When asked about the shirt, Kaepernick intimated that it was part of his effort to make more people aware of what he says is inherent racism in American (Kaepernick is black; he was raised by white parents). But the goof is on him – as reported by The Daily Caller, the young footballer likely had no idea that Castro banned complaining about racism. (RELATED: See more news about twisted minds at Twisted.news)

And so the hypocrisy goes. The Left loves Guevara – Cuban Marxist revolutionary, physician, author, guerrilla leader, diplomat and military theorist – but most either have no idea what a brutal authoritarian he really was, or they do know, but simply don’t care.

As documented by the website, IHateTheMedia.com, there are several things Guevara is quoted as saying during his time on earth that the Left would rather you didn’t know. Here are just a few of them:

— “A revolutionary must become a cold killing machine motivated by pure hate. We must create the pedagogy of the The Wall!” The Wall is a reference to the wall where Che’s enemies stood before his firing squads

— “To send men to the firing squad, judicial proof is unnecessary … These procedures are an archaic bourgeois detail. This is a revolution!”

— “In fact, if Christ himself stood in my way, I, like Nietzsche, would not hesitate to squish him like a worm.”

And so on. In fact, what Guevara stood for was Leftist tyranny. He was an authoritarian who banned books and music, did not like blacks and murdered homosexuals. (RELATED: See more examples of how the “sheeple” fall for left-wing fascist tyrants by reading Sheeple.news)

But the Leftists of today who support – or think they support – Guevara while claiming our forefathers were all bad because they were white and did not initially ban slavery, are themselves full of hypocrisy. In the 1960s, Left-wing “revolutionaries” were admonishing their followers and supporters to question authority, and “Down with the establishment!” Today, they instruct supporters to obey the government without question or be labeled racist, bigoted, homophobic, etc.

There’s a term for this kind of behavior: moral narcissism. A new book, I Know Best: How Moral Narcissism is Destroying Our Republic, If It Hasn’t Already, by Roger L. Simon, noted that few people will change their political views, “even in the face of literally earthshaking world events” like 9/11.

In his book, reviewed by The American Thinker, Simon explains his concept by using the Seinfeld character “Elaine,” played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. In the comedy, Elaine is a woman who obtains her moral worth from opinions that line up with fashionable progressivism – that is to say, what the shallow, progressive Left-wing thought of the day is.

Elaine is all for environmentalism, hates people who wear fur, judges those who claim to be Christians, and so on. Meanwhile, her own personal life is promiscuous, self-centered, faithless and shallow, yet she convinces herself she’s a “good humanitarian” and “proves” it by purposely complimenting a waitress on “doing a great job.”

Other examples Simon provides are not fictional in nature, which is the center of the problem; the behavior has had disastrous, perhaps irrevocable effects on the country. They include: Fashionable anti-capitalist Marxism; racism nostalgia that stokes racial hatred by inventing micro-aggressions that allegedly “explain” and “excuse” black criminality (and racism); climate change ideologues who say the issue is “settled science” when it’s demonstrably a hoax; and so on.

Guevara encompasses all of these “principles,” if you want to call them that, and the belief that his, and not our founders’ visions of justice, equality and fairness are right is dooming America.

Sources:

AmericanThinker.com

TheFederalistPapers.org

IHateTheMedia.com

Evil.news

Freedom.news