CNN, BuzzFeed caught running fanfiction erotica message board fantasies as “intelligence dossier” to slander Trump… “an absolute disgrace” says President-elect

BREAKING STORY… check back often for updates… CNN and BuzzFeed just hit a whole new low as the world’s dirtiest “sleaze journalism” rags after being caught publishing erotic fanfiction fantasies as “CIA intelligence facts” to attack Donald Trump.

The revelations are astonishing and deeply damning to CNN and BuzzFeed, both of which utterly abandoned the most basic journalistic ethics in their rush to publish anything — including completely fabricated “fake news” — that might damage Donald Trump.

The allegations — which included bizarre, twisted fetish fantasies — were so obviously false and unsubstantiated that most news organizations refused to publish them. But CNN and BuzzFeed have abandoned any attachment to journalistic credibility and have demonstrated a shocking willingness to run with any and all news that they think might spread false rumors to damage the reputation of Donald Trump and his administration. (RELATED: Read MediaFactWatch.com for more stories on “fake news” from the left-wing media.)

“In a story that is getting more surreal by the minute, a post on 4Chan now claims that the infamous “golden showers” scene in the unverified 35-page dossier, allegedly compiled by a British intelligence officer, was a hoax and fabricated by a member of the chatboard as “fanfiction”, then sent to Rick Wilson, who proceeded to send it to the CIA, which then put it in their official classified intelligence report on the election,” reports Zero Hedge.

“It’s all fake. And not only fake; it’s a prank perpetuated by 4chan, on Rick Wilson himself,” explains this Pastebin post. “A post on 4chan on october 26 stated ‘mfw managed to convince CTR and certain (((journalists))) on Twitter there’ll be an October surprise on Trump this Friday’ along with a picture of a smug face with a hash name.”

“Nazi Germany” tactics, says Trump

“I think it was disgraceful that the intelligence agencies allowed any information that turned out to be false… That’s something that Nazi Germany would have done and did do,” said Trump in this morning’s press conference. “That information that was false and fake and never happened got released to the public. BuzzFeed writing it… I think they’re going to suffer the consequences, and they already are.”

Trump continued:

I must say that I thank a lot of the news organizations here today because they looked at that nonsense that was released by… who knows… maybe intelligence agencies, which would be a tremendous blot on their record, because a thing like that should never have been written, never have been released. I want to thank a lot of the news organizations here today… and they came out so strongly against that fake news and the fact that it was written about by one group [BuzzFeed] and one television station [CNN]. I just want to compliment many of the people in the room… there were some news organizations with all that was just said, that were so professional, that I’ve just gone up a notch as to what I think of you. (RELATED: Follow more news on Donald Trump at Trump.news)

Intelligence agencies should never have allowed this fake news to "leak" into the public. One last shot at me.Are we living in Nazi Germany? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2017

Buzzfeed writers Ken Bensinger, Mark Schoofs and Miriam Elder are “journo-terrorists”

What all this perfectly demonstrates is my theory of “journo-terrorism” which explains that the left-wing media has literally become engaged in acts of “psychological terrorism” to plant land mines in the brains of the American people.

BuzzFeed’s authors of this outrageous piece of malicious journo-terrorism are well-known purveyors of fake news and completely fabricated (but politically motivated) bulls##t: Ken Bensinger, Mark Schoofs and Miriam Elder.

Even knowing the entire “dossier” on Donald Trump was completely fabricated, BuzzFeed decided to go “full click bait” and publish it anyway, justifying their actions with this lame excuse: “BuzzFeed News is publishing the full document so that Americans can make up their own minds about allegations about the president-elect that have circulated at the highest levels of the US government.” (We refuse to link to BuzzFeed’s story. There’s no need to contribute to their click bait scheme.) (RELATED: See more news hoaxes at Hoax.news)

TownHall.com provides the most cognizant explanation of how BuzzFeed and CNN decided to commit credibility suicide in publishing this obviously fake collection of pure fiction:

On Tuesday night, BuzzFeed News published an explosive, yet completely unverified, dossier alleging that President-elect Donald Trump engaged in a whole host of, shall we say unusual, sexual activities in Moscow.

What’s worth talking about, however, are swirling claims on Reddit that 4chan users on the board /pol/ completely made the entire thing up. According to a variety of posts on the pro-Trump subreddit r/The_Donald, a user on /pol/, a 4chan board, made up the most salacious story in the report. He then mailed it to anti-Trump Republican strategist Rick Wilson, who then went to the CIA. The story was then included on the dossier published Tuesday by BuzzFeed News.

If this is true, this effectively means that 4chan trolled the U.S. intelligence system and the majority of the U.S. media with what’s basically Donald Trump erotic fanfiction, which is terrifying.

CIA and FBI “intelligence” is sheer stupidity

In essence, this means both the CIA and FBI are now assembling “intelligence” dossiers from any source whatsoever, without any regard to the credibility of the source or the authenticity of the information.

It also means the U.S. intelligence community has become a total joke. Its credibility is in rapid collapse. We now know that the entire “Russian hacking” narrative being pushed by the CIA also has zero credibility, because it obviously came from the same dark corners of the intelligence community who just got caught pushing this 4chan “golden showers” fiction as if it were fact.

Finally, we also now know that this completely discredited CIA tag-teams the lying mainstream media to push out totally bogus, fraudulent “facts” and keep repeating them until they are cited as truth by the mentally ill political left.

Keep all this in mind as you navigate the tidal wave of total bulls##t now being peddled by CNN, BuzzFeed, the CIA and even the FBI. As we predicted long ago, the entire corrupt establishment is desperately attempting to destroy Donald Trump by any means necessary. They are failing miserably. And now they’ve been caught scraping the bottom of the barrel with completely fabricated fake news fictions being repacked as “intelligence.”

Dare we call it what it really is? STUPIDITY.

BuzzFeed and CNN are, in every way imaginable, completely FAKE NEWS.