George Washington rolls in his grave as university named after him stops requiring U.S. history course

George Washington is one of the most important figures in American history. One of the Founding Fathers who risked his life in the name of liberty in hopes of forming a country where men can truly be free, Washington was a man responsible for many of the most important events in our country’s history.

Now, in a twisted form of irony, George Washington University — a school named after the Father of Our Country — will no longer be requiring history majors to learn United States history. Yes, there are now students in America that are studying history who are not required to learn how our country was formed. It is just as maddening as it sounds.

As reported by Douglas Ernst of The Washington Times, a watchdog organization has revealed, “At GWU, history majors must take eight to ten upper level courses: one on a time period before 1750, and three on different regions of the world, including Europe, North America, Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East.” The group went on to report, “Previously, students were required to take two courses focused on Europe and North America and complete a thesis or capstone project. Though the thesis requirement still exists, students can choose to complete ‘digital capstone projects.'”

The organization also noted, “Previously, students were required to take two courses focused on Europe and North America and complete a thesis or capstone project. Though the thesis requirement still exists, students can choose to complete ‘digital capstone projects.'” So what is the reasoning behind this? Considering the manner in which the left has been pushing their agenda for years now, it seems obvious that they’re trying to draw attention away from the greatness of the United States of America.

While there isn’t anything directly regressive about not having a U.S. history requirement, the implications and suspected reasoning most definitely come with all sorts of issues. Now more than ever, it seems as though leftists are pushing the idea that we should be ashamed of being Americans. That could not be further from the truth. In order to have a healthy country, we need people who are happy to live here. We need people that are proud to be Americans.

By not telling college students the truth about the history of our country, we are setting ourselves up for failure. It is important to know where we came from. Then, it is likely that people will realize that the United States is the greatest country in the world.

