Are violent Left-wing anarchists plotting major disruptions during Trump’s inauguration?

(Bugout.news) There have been rumors and various reports claiming that a myriad of groups are planning major protests and other disruptions during President-elect Donald J. Trump’s Jan. 20 inauguration, thus denying him the same courtesies of a peaceful transition of power that were afforded his predecessors, including the country’s first black president not named Bill Clinton.

But there are other, really disturbing, reports beginning to surface that could produce very chaotic and, perhaps, deadly results.

As reported last month by Zero Hedge, various groups advocating anarchy may be united under the hashtag banner of #DisruptJ20, for “disrupt January 20th”–Inauguration Day:

It may be that even with the post-election riots that have swept the country, we ain’t seen nothing yet.

This country is fissuring. Its people are sharply divided, but more than that, covert finance is pushing things towards unrest and martial law.

If Soros money and its ilk proves effective, inauguration day on January 20th will become one of the largest demonstrations on record, with a group calling itself #DISRUPTJ20 planning to block “peaceful transition” and disrupt Trump’s swearing in.

Reports have only grown more dire since then. What’s also true is that rather than accept Trump’s ascension to the White House, the angry Left and the federal establishment–full of big government careerists including many who work for in the Intelligence Community–are doing all they can to disrupt, derail and de-litigimize the incoming Trump administration.

As reported here:

#DisruptJ20: Call for a bold mobilization against the inauguration of Donald Trump on January 20, 2017

On Friday, January 20, 2017, Donald Trump will be inaugurated as President of the United States. We call on all people of good conscience to join in disrupting the ceremonies. If Trump is to be inaugurated at all, let it happen behind closed doors, showing the true face of the security state Trump will preside over. It must be made clear to the whole world that the vast majority of people in the United States do not support his presidency or consent to his rule.

Trump stands for tyranny, greed, and misogyny. He is the champion of neo-nazis and white Nationalists, of the police who kill the Black, Brown and poor on a daily basis, of racist border agents and sadistic prison guards, of the FBI and NSA who tap your phone and read your email. He is the harbinger of even more climate catastrophe, deportation, discrimination, and endless war. He continues to deny the existence of climate change, in spite of all the evidence, putting the future of the whole human race at stake. The KKK, Vladimir Putin, Golden Dawn, and the Islamic State all cheered his victory. If we let his inauguration go unchallenged, we are opening the door to the future they envision.

Trump’s success confirms the bankruptcy of representative democracy. Rather than using the democratic process as an alibi for inaction, we must show that no election could legitimize his agenda. Neither the Democrats nor any other political party or politician will save us—they just offer a weaker version of the same thing. If there is going to be positive change in this society, we have to make it ourselves, together, through direct action.

None of these accusations are true–except to diehard, Left-wing #nevertrumpers who want them to be true, so they have made them true…in their minds.

And no one is going to convince them otherwise, except, perhaps, a couple Army and Marine battalions who may indeed be ordered to shoot to kill to protect the president-elect and the people, should they judge them to be in real danger.

Will there be bloodshed on Inauguration Day? There seem to be several groups of people, and the man at the center of it all may well be billionaire Leftist George Soros.

If that’s the case, Soros should be hunted down like a dog and arrested for treason and inciting domestic terrorism.

More:

