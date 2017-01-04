The two most EVIL globalists of our time: George Soros and Bill Gates

Most of the folks reading this article are good people who care about children, families, friends and neighbors, so recognizing the existence of evil may feel foreign. But if the love of money indeed is the root of all evil, then it would behoove us to take brief look at two of the world’s wealthiest individuals -Bill Gates and George Soros – and discover what they do with their fortunes.

Bill Gates, whose father was the leader of Planned Parenthood, believes in vaccines, regardless of what side effects may occur. Dr. Sanjay Gupta interviewed Gates in 2011, where ole Bill shares his giddy enthusiasm about how vaccines can help with population control. And, as expected, he debunks any link whatsoever with vaccines and autism.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation funds a bevy of vaccine delivery programs. As reported by Gatesfoundation.org, their children vaccination programs are coordinated with the World Health Organization (WHO), UNICEF and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI). Since 2000, the Gates Foundation has given GAVI over $4 billion.

In 2009, as reported by Vacnews.com, Gate’s money sponsored 30,000 tribal children in India to get an HPV vaccine without their knowledge or parental consent. Death and sickness resulted. In Chad, Africa, five hundred children were “locked into school” and threatened unless they took a meningitis vaccine, which also proved quite harmful. Their parents weren’t notified either.

George Soros is a billionaire who enjoys funding revolutions and fermenting dissent. According to Discoverthenetworks.com, he first learned subterfuge as a teen by working with the Nazis. His billions were made from hedge funds. Today, his main propaganda engine is the Open Society Foundation (OSF), with offices in 70 nations. It is said that Soros “today affects American politics and culture more profoundly that any other living person.”

How does Soros do it? By funding journalism schools, social-welfare programs, leftist agenda think tanks, religious organizations and radical environmental views. According to Truthwiki.org, Soros was involved in creating the Ebola virus in West Africa, was a strong supporter and funder of Barak Obama and Hillary Clinton, gave $33 million to fund riots in Ferguson, Missouri and continues to give to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Soros, like Bill Gates, also wants to control food and seeds through genetic modification. Soros would like nothing more than to genetically modify, “40% of the cannabis around the globe.” Destruction of children, cultures and nature itself. Isn’t that what you would call evil?

