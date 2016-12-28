Two of the world’s most evil people – Bill Gates and George Soros – behind Facebook’s news censorship agenda

If there’s one thing the political Left hates more than anything else it’s an honest, open debate over ideals. Authoritarian to the core, Leftists shun debate and discussion because deep down, they know they cannot defend their positions—more and bigger centralized government, top-down government-imposed “solutions,” big expensive bureaucracy, limited freedom and individualism.

So what does the Left seek to do instead? It seeks to shut down debate, shout down opponents, wall off competing ideas and censor anyone who doesn’t toe the liberal line.

That’s what this business of rooting out so-called “fake news” by Facebook, Google, and other social media giants is really all about. After GOP presidential nominee Donald J. Trump mopped the floor with the Left’s anointed candidate, four-time loser Hillary Clinton, the insane Left began blaming “fake news” from alternative media sources (like ours) who dared to publish the truth about what Clinton stood for and how she, not Trump, was the one “unfit” for the Oval Office.

Now we are beginning to see just who is behind the effort to shut out our brand of honest reporting. As noted by the Free Thought Project, billionaire globalist George Soros—who has regularly funded anti-American political movements and causes—has his grimy fingerprints all over this effort.

Sleazy Soros and other Left-wing notables are behind all of this

Soros is among a number of Left-wing figures funding Facebook’s latest attempt to censor competing political ideology and reporting of ‘inconvenient’ facts. In recent days Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a plan to combat ‘fake news,’ which was not something he was focused on until the mainstream Left began to put pressure on him following Clinton’s loss, the Free Thought Project noted. His decision was rightfully met with suspicion, consternation and angst from members of the alternative media who were not publishing “fake” news about Clinton and Democrats during the recent election cycle, but were doing the job of the old “mainstream” media in shining the light of scrutiny on all candidates.

What is especially onerous about the Facebook strategy is that the social media giant is partnering with “news” and “fact-checking organizations” who themselves have a history of Left-wing bias. The company said it would utilize fact-checkers form the ‘trusted’ Poynter Institute, a claim that should have raised red flags and alarm bells because the institute is a recipient of funding from Soros’ Open Society Foundation—as well as from Google, the Craig Newmark Foundation, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Omidyar Network and other noted Leftist groups.

It should further be noted that Pierre Omidyar, founder of Ebay, has given more than $30 million to the Clintons and their so-called ‘charities,’ while the Gates’ have also contributed some $25 million to the Clinton Foundation, the Free Thought Project reported.

Also, Soros—who spent some $27 million in a losing effort to defeat President George W. Bush in 2004—also ponied up more than $25 million to help Hillary Clinton and other Democrats this past election cycle.

In sum, this entire ‘rooting out the fake news’ effort is nothing but an incestuous Left-wing effort to censor competing political ideas and other factual reporting that hurts the “progressive” cause, because the entities charged with anointing news as “real” or “fake” are extremely biased.

As the Ron Paul Institute says:

Never fear. A group of selfless and unbiased philanthropists have stepped forward to offer millions of dollars to assist these “fact-checkers” in their efforts to ferret out and disappear anything they determine to be “fake news.” It seems rather curious, however, that these donors are all in fact in one way or other completely beholden to Hillary Clinton and the left-interventionists of the Democratic Party.

With the known Leftist players both funding and participating in this Facebook ‘effort’ to quell ‘fake news,’ don’t expect anything short of outright censorship of the alternative media, the only news organizations who do real, factual, and honest reporting these days.

