It’s time to prosecute George Soros

In cities across the United States, mobs of rioters have been illegally blocking streets and freeways, setting fires, throwing Molotov cocktails, injuring police officers, destroying property, and defacing public buildings with graffiti. The rioters have been chanting “not my president.” Donald Trump however, will surely be their president. In Portland, Oregon, progressive democrats have been at the epicenter of most of the violent action directed toward the President-elect. There was a strange phenomenon in Portland though, most of the Portland rioters that were arrested were not registered to vote. A large percentage of the mob appeared to be professional, paid protesters.

There were advertisements for paid anti-Trump protesters on Craigslist. This is most likely how the majority of the rioters ended up causing trouble on the streets. Cities where Craigslist advertisements were recruiting paid anti-Trump protesters include Seattle, Portland, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Boston, Denver, Philadelphia, New York and more. These protests were not organic and would not have occurred without organizational efforts. This includes hundreds of busses that were used to transport thousands of protesters, many of which came from out of state.

“Many of the anti-trump paid protesters violated state laws against rioting and inciting the riots,” says William Jasper of TheNewAmerican.com. There is also a federal law prohibiting the same crime. The rioters can be charged under Title 18 U.S. Code 2101.

The code states as follows:

(a) Whoever travels in interstate or foreign commerce or uses any facility of interstate or foreign commerce, including, but not limited to, the mail, telegraph, telephone, radio, or television, with intent —

(1) to incite a riot; or

(2) to organize, promote, encourage, participate in, or carry on a riot; or

(3) to commit any act of violence in furtherance of a riot; or

(4) to aid or abet any person in inciting or participating in or carrying on a riot or committing any act of violence in furtherance of a riot….

Shall be fined under this title, or imprisoned not more than five years, or both.

The definition section of 18 U.S. Code § 2102 defines the crime of rioting this way:

(a) As used in this chapter, the term “riot” means a public disturbance involving (1) an act or acts of violence by one or more persons part of an assemblage of three or more persons, which act or acts shall constitute a clear and present danger of, or shall result in, damage or injury to the property of any other person or to the person of any other individual or (2) a threat or threats of the commission of an act or acts of violence by one or more persons part of an assemblage of three or more persons having, individually or collectively, the ability of immediate execution of such threat or threats, where the performance of the threatened act or acts of violence would constitute a clear and present danger of, or would result in, damage or injury to the property of any other person or to the person of any other individual.

It is unlikely that the co-conspirators who financed and planned the riots will be prosecuted, since financiers of the anti-Trump “not my president” movement are some of the Democratic party’s biggest donors. George Soros is at the top of the riot financiers list, but he is a huge piggy bank for Obama and Clinton. Over the past few decades, George Soros has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into organizations and schemes aimed at empowering global government through the United Nations. Soros seeks to destroy our constitutional limitations on government.

Soros is responsible for many violent, illegal and unethical rent-a-crowd actions and movements. This includes the aforementioned anti-Trump’ rioters, which have been organized by Soros funded groups such as MoveOn.org, Planned Parenthood, and Black Lives Matter. The racial turmoil that occurred in Ferguson, Missouri was Soros funded. Wikileaks emails show that Soros funded the UN/Obama scheme to flood the United States and Europe with un-vetted Muslim “refugees”. Soros also funded an August 28th protest in Washington, D.C. earlier this year to boost the refugee migration plan. He is also behind many other illegal activities, including voter fraud, inciting riots, and instigating violence at Trump rallies. Trump actually had to cancel one rally because Soros had way too many people on the inside — and it wasn’t going to be pretty.

George Soros has been above the law for way too long now. It is time that he be held accountable for funding criminal activity.

