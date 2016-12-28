Forbes.com hit piece on Natural News backfires: Health Ranger confirmed as world’s most powerful foe of corporate science fraud

Two years ago, I exposed Forbes.com writer Jon Entine as a violent psychopath who physically attacked his wife and committed widespread journalistic fraud to push Monsanto propaganda.

Under pressure for hiring such a reprobate, Forbes.com fired Entine, who has ties to conservative institutions like the American Enterprise Institute (AEI) and George Mason University.

Entine has a long history of literally fabricating false accusations against critics of Monsanto. During one “investigation” of a body care manufacturing company, he walked into their warehouse, knocked over bottles of their product, then called the authorities to report a dangerous spill to try to shut them down.

Forbes.com and Jon Entine share a common philosophy of deep deception. Both are malicious journo-terrorists, and both take money from powerful corporate interests (like the biotech industry) to smear, slander and defame critics who threaten the profits of their corporate sponsors. In an email to me in 2013, Forbes.com legal counsel openly admitted they have no responsibility to make sure the things they print are true. And they claim to be able to print outright lies under protection from the DMCA.

Forbes was purchased by the communist Chinese

Forbes is a failing propaganda mouthpiece for globalist corporations like Monsanto and various drug and pesticide companies. In 2014, Forbes was on the verge of imploding, so it desperately sought a buyer to bail it out and keep it running.

It found a buyer in communist China, where Hong Kong-based Integrated Asset Management, founded by Tak Cheung Yam, threw down $300 million for the publisher. Steve Forbes hailed the purchase because it traded a collapsing propaganda rag for $300 million real money. (I have to agree with Steve Forbes that he made out like a bandit.)

This means Forbes.com is majority owned by the communist Chinese.

No wonder the publication hates American patriots (and truth in general). Now, it functions more like a Red China propaganda rag than anything resembling a legitimate news organization. While much of the left-wing media in America is currently accusing independent media of being run by the Russians, the deeper truth is that Forbes.com is run by the communist Chinese, and one of its propaganda goals has been to target and attack U.S. patriots who support the Constitution, the Bill of Rights and scientific truth.

Forbes.com’s hit piece on Natural News BACKFIRES

Every few months, Forbes.com runs a hit piece on Natural News, targeting me personally by gathering up a slew of circular logic quotes from representatives of the biotech, pharma and vaccine industries who ridiculously proclaim they all have a monopoly on science. Their latest hit piece claims Natural News and the Health Ranger are such an extreme danger to the very fabric of science in our world that we must be stopped at all costs.

They’ve even rolled out a new hashtag: #NaturalNonsense… hoping it will spread faster than the Zika virus so that vaccine companies can keep receiving billions of dollars in government money to roll out more completely unnecessary vaccines based on a quack medical hoax. (You can go ahead and use the #NaturalNonsense hashtag to turn the tables on these jokers. It’s all so laughable…)

The hit piece quotes a biotech-linked geneticist named Layla “Biochica” Katiraee who claims “Natural News has routinely peddled incorrect information and misled its readers in attempts to sell its nutritional supplements and organic goods that Adams claims protects consumers from a wide range of maladies, ranging from Zika to cancer.” Keep in mind that people like Katiraee are deeply ignorant of nutritional science, and they all believe pesticides and herbicides are completely safe to consume in nearly unlimited quantities. This is the brainwashing they’ve sadly endured, and because they eat so much poison themselves, they often suffer brain damage that impact their ability to think clearly (see below for details on the acetylcholinesterase inhibition caused by exposure to carbamate class pesticides).

In truth, Forbes.com has knowingly and deliberate lied to its readers for years about GMOs, vaccines and pesticides, employing actual sociopaths to pen its propaganda articles while being run by the communist Chinese. These propaganda efforts are not incidental, they are deliberate.

As far as actual science goes, Natural News was the first science journalism site in the world to warn Americans about the dangers of combining DEET-based insect repellants with non-organic food sprayed with carbamate pesticides. The two chemicals combine to form a powerful acetylcholinesterase inhibitor which interferes with cognitive function and can promote symptoms resembling Alzheimer’s and dementia.

My article on this warning was fully documented with the actual chemical structure graphics, numerous citations of scientific literature and references to my own laboratory analysis results. At a time when every mindless mainstream media outlet in the country was stupidly telling Americans to slather themselves with DEET chemicals, Natural News was the website warning people to exercise caution and reduce exposure to DEET. It later turned out, as even the Washington Post admitted, that the Zika virus links to microcephaly were a quack science hoax. (Forbes.com is still apparently unaware of this revelation, which is no surprise.)

The Health Ranger is the science director of a multi-million-dollar, internationally accredited forensic science laboratory

Speaking of real science, my private laboratory is a multi-million-dollar facility that’s independent audited, inspected and accredited by the International Standards Organization (ISO) under 17025 laboratory requirements. This is the gold standard of international laboratory accreditation, and after two years of preparation, we achieved this status in the Spring of 2016. (Forbes.com failed to mention this in their hit piece, for some reason. Guess they don’t want their readers to be informed of actual relevant facts…)

My laboratory is one of the very few independent science labs in America, meaning it takes no money from government grants, academia or powerful corporate interests. Thus, the science we conduct is automatically a more honest, trustworthy and independence science than any “compromised” lab which must answer to the politics of its funding sources. When we participated in a laboratory testing competition involving hundreds of laboratories, all running ICP-MS instrumentation, we scored so high on the test that we were awarded a Certificate of Excellence with a “100% acceptable data” designation. Since then, we’ve also participated in another forensic food analysis competition in which we scored so high that our ISO accreditation organization has now made us their No. 1 food science laboratory choice for accreditation verification. When it comes to real world laboratory science, you can’t get better than what we do at Natural News. We are among the very the best in the world at this applied science for forensic food analysis.

It is in my lab that I analyzed flu shots for mercury elements (scanning multiple isotopes at 200, 201 and 202 amu), discovering that flu shots given to children in the United States still contain over 50,000 ppb mercury, a toxic heavy metals with known neurological damage effects.

This is real science — the kind of science you’ll never see admitted by Forbes.com, academic institutions, science journals or government “authorities.”

“Science is the belief in the ignorance of the experts,” physicist Richard Feynman famously said, and Natural News / Health Ranger / CWC Labs are among the very few science-based organizations on the planet that have the courage, funding and determination to call out the “ignorance of the experts” on a vast array of topics, from the total scam of chemotherapy to fraudulent HIV testing to the truth about vaccines causing autism and other neurological disorders in young children.

Forbes.com and the entire mainstream media has lost control of the narrative… and they are terrified

What the Forbes.com hit piece on Natural News really says is that the corrupt mainstream media has lost control of the narrative. Their “monopoly on truth” has been shattered, and because they can’t win any real debate on the facts, their goal is to silence the debate entirely. This is accomplished, they think, by slandering the voices they hope to eliminate. (Such is the “integrity” of their “science.” When they can’t win on the facts, they slander opposing views and proclaim their own opinions to be “divine facts.”)

Whether the subject is climate change, Zika virus, genetically engineered foods, glyphosate herbicide or conventional cancer treatments, Forbes.com is part of the rapidly failing cabal of disinformation propagandists who are losing readers, losing credibility and losing control by the day.

What really set off Forbes and other journo-terrorists in the quackstream media is when I became the lab science director of an ISO-accredited world-class science laboratory. They simply could not believe that a person they labeled “anti-science” could turn out to be a pioneering forensic food science who rapidly attained success as a scientist. When my recent book Food Forensics became the #1 bestselling science book on Amazon.com they completely flipped out.

Then, when I announced a breakthrough mass spec analysis method for the quantitation of cannabidiol molecules in hemp extracts, their jaws dropped to the floor in astonishment. Modern “science,” you see, has been monopolized by a corrupt cabal of corporate fraudsters who work for Big Pharma, Big Biotech and pesticide companies. In contrast, what I’m doing is demonstrating to everyone that any intelligent person can participate in legitimate science… it’s not a special “club” limited only to those who are chosen. Real science is democratic. It’s available to anyone who cares to learn the methods and technologies necessary to conduct science in the public interest. (I’ve also announced a “Science Warrior” effort to offer free ICP-MS lab testing for Native American communities across North America, to help them check for toxic heavy metals in their water systems. This really angers Forbes because they don’t want Native Americans to have an ally in the sciences who can finally expose the industry and government pollution of their waters.)

That’s why today, my laboratory has already published hundreds of water sample analysis results as part of our EPA Watch program, discovering that 6.7% of U.S. water samples violate established EPA limits for toxic heavy metals.

To publish these data (and more lab results coming in 2017), I even launched a new science journal called the Natural Science Journal. There, you can read my science paper entitled, “ICP-MS analysis of toxic elements (heavy metals) in 239 municipal water samples from across the United States.”

Forbes.com doesn’t know anything about real science. They don’t employ credible scientists, they don’t run a laboratory, they aren’t ISO accredited and they are actually nothing more than a propaganda mouthpiece for a combination of the communist Chinese and Monsanto Mafia puppets. Frankly, Forbes writers are too scientifically illiterate to argue any science at all. That’s why they are all industry propagandists, not actual scientists.

BACKFIRE: Natural News fans rip Forbes.com for their total stupidity and irrelevance

Here are just a few of the comments Natural News fans have posted so far in response to the Forbes.com hit piece. What this shows is that nobody is fooled by Forbes’ propaganda. In fact, their Forbes.com hit piece has only confirmed to Natural News readers that we are the real deal (and we aren’t controlled by corporate or globalist interests).

By attacking Natural News, Forbes.com has, in essence, “certified” our status as being truly independent and trustworthy. This works the same way as when the NYT attacks Donald Trump. Because no one trusts the mainstream media anymore, all those attacks only served to increase loyalty and trust in Trump.

Check out some of these comments to see for yourself. See the original link here.

“…Stupid Forbes. you think we’re going to fall for this. We are awakened and ready to discredit you every step of the way.”

“I LOVE Mike Adams and Natural News. If you want TRUTH, not fiction, read Natural News.”

“Mike Adams has saved hundreds of thousands of lives with his science and research on natural cures…”

“I say God Bless the Health Ranger and the Patriots…”

“I LOVE THE NATURAL NEWS WITH MIKE ADAMS!”

“There’s far more REAL TRUTH on Mike Adams NATURAL NEWS site than any so-called real science site…”

“Haha Forbes… YOU jerks are the FAKE NEWS! Natural News is awesome and Mike Adams is an exceptional person that helps people…”

“Forbes is a Rockefeller publication and is deeply embedded and derives substantial revenues from pharmaceutical companies…”

“My wife and I rely on Mike “The Health Ranger” Adams for good, sound, general and specific health advice.”