The mainstream media lies about vaccines just like they lied about Donald Trump

One of the “mainstream” media’s narratives since President-elect Donald J. Trump “unexpectedly” defeated their chosen candidate, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, has been that the former was aided by “fake news” supplied to hundreds of legitimate news websites (including this one) by the Russian government.

That massive lie has since been exposed as fake news in and of itself, as Natural News founder/editor Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, noted this week when he pointed out that the Washington Post, which originally published the story, has now backed away from the allegations.

“In other words, the same Washington Post that relied heavily on the discredited fake news group ‘PropOrNot’ as its primary source for the story is now admitting PropOrNot can’t be trusted at all,” Adams wrote.

That raises a legitimate question, then: If the vaunted Washington Post allows itself to be this easily duped by a phony group of pretend “experts,” how can anyone trust anything the paper publishes?

We have pointed out time and again that the media lies big time when it comes to coverage of this issue, and this is the very same mainstream media that lied early and often about the new president-elect.

In fact, how can you trust anything the so-called mainstream media says about other important topics – like vaccines?

The issue of vaccines and Trump’s candidacy crossed paths early in the primary season. During the first debate, Trump expressed intelligent questions and skepticism over the current vaccine schedule pushed by mainstream medicine and Big Pharma after receiving a “gotcha” question from the CNN moderator. While stating that he was generally in favor of vaccines in principle, he also explained, “But I want smaller doses over a longer period of time.”

It just so happens that the two physicians in the 17-candidate field of GOP contenders agreed in principle with Trump.

Of course, Trump was savaged in the mainstream media – the same group that consistently parrots the line, all vaccines are good and anyone who differs with that viewpoint is an idiot.

But, as Adams noted in 2014, that’s simply not the case. And the media is consistently wrong on this issue, not Trump.

“The mainstream media has utterly abandoned science in the push for more flu shot propaganda, entirely failing to mention any of the risks associated with vaccines. According to nearly every story published in the mainstream media, flu shot vaccines offer almost certain protection against the flu while carrying absolute zero risk (risk is never mentioned),” he wrote.

That’s just not a scientifically correct position to take, since all medicines come with inherent risks. Were that not the case, there would be no federal reimbursement program for vaccine-injured Americans.

Journalists who write, and editors who publish, stories on any vaccines without adding language stating that they all come with some risks are putting children in danger, no question about it. In fact, one scientist exposed all the lies surrounding annual flu shots in this video presentation.

For example, in a 2015 report, NPR pushed the “safety” of Merck’s HPV vaccine Gardasil, along with GlaxoSmithKline’s similar vaccine, Cervarix. But the report did mention the National Vaccine Information Center warning:

“As of Dec. 13, 2013, there were a total of 29,918 vaccine reaction reports made to the federal Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) associated with Gardasil vaccinations, including 140 deaths.

“There were a total of 2,652 vaccine adverse reaction reports made to VAERS associated with Cervarix vaccinations, including 13 deaths. (Merck’s Gardasil vaccine, which was the first HPV vaccine licensed in the U.S., has the majority of the HPV vaccine market in the U.S.).”

The mainstream media also lied to cover up all of the issues with the swine flu vaccine a generation ago, as listed here.

The fact is that there are inherent risks with vaccines, and not all of them have wondrous health benefits. Some are outright dangerous, while others have proven to be deadly.

President-elect Trump understands this, quite obviously, but in its rush to discredit him at every opportunity, the mainstream media regularly engages in vaccine dishonesty.

