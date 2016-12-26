Hoax or legit? CIA document claims to have studied humans with superhuman abilities

More than a few young boys and girls grow up dreaming of being a superhero someday, with superhuman strength. But of course, that’s just the thing of fictional movies and Saturday morning cartoons, right?

Not so fast.

A report posted on the Anonymous website states that for two decades scientists have been studying subjects in China who appear to have superhuman powers, with the results of said studies having been published in a number of books and journals.

The report said that it is believed that these “gifted” individuals may have figured out how to tap into a quantum reality that is not observable to the human eye.

To understand that correctly, the report goes on, it is necessary to be aware of a relationship between our consciousness and our physical realities. Both are very real, and they share a complicated relationship. Indeed, the creator of the quantum theory, Max Planck – a German theoretical physicist whose work on the theory won him a Nobel Prize in Physics in 1918 – said that we should regard consciousness as “fundamental,” and matter as “derivative from consciousness.”

CIA documents reveal Chinese have studied and documented quantum powers

A second physicist, Eugene Wigner, further stated that “it was not possible to formulate the laws of quantum mechanics in a fully consistent way without reference to consciousness.”

A document that allegedly contains information about events in China is called “Chronology of Recent Interest in Exceptional Functions of The Human Body in the People’s Republic of China.” It discusses the work the Chinese government has done in the field of parapsychology – remote viewing, telepathy and psychokinesis.

Recently, the document became available via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request. In it are some surprising details of individuals who are purported to possess superhuman capabilities – abilities that have been studied several times by scientists the world over. The Anonymous report says that the document is on the CIA’s website, but can only be accessed by the “Internet Archives.”

The report contains a link to the CIA’s site where the Chinese document can supposedly be read, but there is nothing on the page except references to the actual document, said to be five pages long.

Moving objects with the mind only

Nevertheless, the Anonymous report claims:

— In 1979 , a major Chinese science journal, Ziran Zachi, published a report on “non-visual pattern recognition” where a number of accounts of exceptional human body function were confirmed.

— The following year, the journal, along with the Chinese Human Body Science Association, held a parapsychology conference in Shanghai with participants from more than 20 research institutes and universities from around the globe.

— In 1981, China created more than 100 special places to study children with exceptional capabilities, with over 100 formally trained scholars.

— In 1982, the Chinese Academy of Sciences sponsored a public meeting in Beijing for the sole purpose of discussing humans who possessed parapsychological abilities, and more than 400 scholars attended.

— In April 1982, the report says, the Party’s National Committee of Science at Beijing Teacher’s College staged a trial to examine the capabilities of certain students. Most of the results of those analyses came back negative, with the exception of Zhang Baosheng. The following year, Zhang was examined by 19 researchers led by a scholar named Prof. Lin Shuhang, of the Beijing Teacher’s College physics department. Again, there were positive results regarding his superhuman powers.

According to the CIA report, as stated by Anonymous, Zhang was able to move objects into and out of a sealed container using just his mind.

Read the complete report here.

Sources:

AnoNews.co

Collective-Evolution.com

Science.NaturalNews.com