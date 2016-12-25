Independent news pioneer says mainstream media has been faking the news for decades

What is happening right now with the so-called “mainstream media,” like the Washington Post faking news stories to push a political agenda, is not new, says Natural News founder/editor Mike Adams, the Health Ranger.

Adams is an independent media pioneer who began Natural News more than a decade ago, and has grown the site into a top-tier destination for news and information about alternative health, clean food, naturopathic medicine and holistic approaches to wellness.

So, if you just now realized that the entire mainstream media publishes nothing but fake news, you might want to wake up and realize something even bigger: They’ve been faking the news for decades.

What really happened in Oklahoma City? 9/11? JFK assassination? The media lied to you about elements of all these historic events.

In this video, Adams explains that the establishment press has long been able to control the narrative – political, cultural, social – because it has never been challenged. The only place “news” could be obtained was from the legacy media outlets like the Post and The New York Times, or the broadcast news networks.

Just recently, in fact, Adams pointed out that the Post, citing a previously unheard of organization whose “members” were completely anonymous, claimed that Natural News and a couple of hundred other news and information sites and blogs were merely propaganda puppets for the Russian government – an effort the Post claimed was aimed at keeping Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton out of the Oval Office, and helping GOP nominee Donald J. Trump to win it.

“We know that they’re faking the news; I mean it’s obvious at this point,” Adams said.

He pointed out that most folks today who consume media went to school and got their news from the few broadcasters on television and either a few local or national newspapers in years gone by. The Internet did not yet exist in commercial form, and as such, these few outlets were unopposed and had no real competition, so they could dominate (and invent) the narratives.

And right on cue, the fake “mainstream” media showed its true colors once more in recent days: The New York Times announced it has hired “hack” Politico reporter Glenn Thrush for the paper’s Washington, D.C., bureau. As reported by The Daily Caller, Thrush was known to be emailing pre-publication versions of stories to the Clinton campaign to get them approved prior to publication. The Times, along with Politico, picked up and ran with the fabricated “Russia hacked the election for Trump” narrative, the same one that stated falsely that Natural News was part of a network of Russian propaganda organs.

Adams, in his video, lays out several media narrative coups, so to speak, based on actual events like the Oklahoma City bombing, the 9/11 attacks and others that were used to politically tar-and-feather ideological opponents (conservatives, mostly and gun owners), and shows that these techniques have long been used by the establishment media.

The good news, he noted further, is that what used to be considered the “alternative media” is fast becoming the new mainstream media, because it is far more trustworthy.

