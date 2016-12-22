CNN really is the Devil: Pope warns media to stop spreading fake news

Hey CNN. You’d better not pout and you’d better not cry when the man from the Vatican calls out your lies. The commandment Pope Francis is referring to is the one that expressly says not to bear false witness, or in a more simple vernacular, “just don’t lie.” This admonition is number nine on those twin tablets Moses brought down from Mount Sinai.

As reported by Yahoo news, the Pontiff is warning the media over the “sin of spreading fake news.” Saying any untrue things, especially about politicians is absolute taboo. Pope Francis had some mighty strong words for the beast media crowd. He warned that spreading disinformation and scandalous reporting results is “probably the greatest damage that the media can do.” In fact, he uses the word “coprophilia” to describe the effect that lying broadcasters can have on people. Coprophilia means getting aroused from excrement. Is that simply a high dollar DSM word for bullshit? In any event, the Pope believes that millions of folks glued to their large screen televisions reveling in the juicy lies and gossip are merely playing in slop. They get really dirty and then they spread even dirtier dirt. Sin is a messy business.

Pope Francis sounds legit. Like many others who know that the mainstream media is a total sell out to corporate interests, he’s calling for the media to be “very clear, very transparent.” Slandering people is defamation, he proclaims, “It is a sin and no one has the right to do this.” Maybe, before the 2016 Presidential election, the Pontiff didn’t feel this way. Francis was quoted by CNN when he was speaking of “social walls and false prophets.” Even CNN wrote at the time the Pope’s remarks were a “thinly veiled stab” at Trump’s desire to build a wall and stop our wide open borders.

One day after Pope Francis disseminated his judgment about CNN lies, the Catholic Herald announced new guidelines for those individuals who yearn to join the priesthood. It is now required, as dictated by the Congregation for Clergy, that these young men be well versed in the “study of climate change and other environmental threats.” So the Pope and the Catholic Church support and propagate one of the biggest frauds of scientific history – that man and his carbon cause global warming. This is now required believing for the Catholic faithful.

This seems like a clear cut case of the pot calling the kettle black, don’t you think?

