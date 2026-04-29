Full-fat cheese and cream linked to lower dementia risk in 25-year study

A 25-year Swedish study of nearly 28,000 people found that those who ate over 50 grams of high-fat cheese daily had a 13% lower risk of all-cause dementia and a 29% lower risk of vascular dementia.

Consuming at least 20 grams of high-fat cream daily was associated with a 16% lower risk of all-cause dementia compared to those who ate none.

Low-fat dairy products showed no association with dementia risk in the study.

The protective effect of high-fat cheese against Alzheimer's was strongest among people who do not carry the APOE ?4 gene variant, a known risk factor for the disease.

Regular crossword and number puzzle participation was linked to brain function equivalent to being eight to ten years younger in separate research.

For decades, health-conscious Americans have dutifully reached for skim milk and low-fat cheese, believing fat reduction was the path to longevity. A major new study published in a peer-reviewed journal may upend that assumption, particularly for those concerned about brain health as they age.

Researchers in Sweden followed 27,670 adults for a median of 25 years, tracking dietary habits and dementia diagnoses through the Swedish National Patient Register. The findings, presented in the journal Neurology, suggest that full-fat dairy—particularly cheese and cream—may offer significant protection against cognitive decline.

The study, part of the Malmö Diet and Cancer cohort, began evaluating participants between 1991 and 1996 and followed them through December 2020. Over that quarter-century, 3,208 participants developed dementia, providing researchers with robust data to analyze dietary patterns and brain health outcomes.

The numbers behind brain protection

Participants who consumed at least 50 grams of high-fat cheese—containing more than 20% fat—daily showed a 13% lower risk of all-cause dementia and a 29% lower risk of vascular dementia compared to those who ate less than 15 grams daily. To put that in perspective, 50 grams equals roughly half a cup of shredded cheese.

High-fat cream also showed protective effects. Those who consumed at least 20 grams daily—about 1.5 tablespoons—had a 16% lower risk of all-cause dementia compared to those who ate none.

Importantly, low-fat versions of cheese, cream, milk and butter showed no significant association with dementia risk in either direction. The protective effect appeared exclusive to full-fat dairy products.

Genetics play a role in who benefits

The study uncovered an intriguing genetic interaction. Among participants who do not carry the APOE ?4 gene variant—the strongest known genetic risk factor for late-onset Alzheimer's—high-fat cheese consumption was associated with a 13% lower risk of Alzheimer's disease specifically.

This finding suggests that the relationship between dairy and brain health may depend partly on individual genetic background. Researchers noted that APOE ?4 status modified the association between high-fat cheese and Alzheimer's disease, though the mechanisms remain unclear and require further investigation.

The study's observational design limits causal conclusions, as researchers acknowledged. However, the large sample size and lengthy follow-up period lend weight to the findings.

Why this matters now

The study arrives at a critical moment. Global dementia cases are projected to reach 132 million by 2050, up from 46 million today. In the United States alone, an estimated 5.3 million people currently live with Alzheimer's, a figure expected to triple by mid-century.

For years, dietary advice has emphasized reducing fat intake, particularly saturated fat from dairy. The new research challenges that assumption by suggesting that some full-fat dairy products may protect the brain in ways that low-fat alternatives do not.

This aligns with a broader shift in nutritional science toward understanding that not all fats are created equal. The same nutrients once demonized for their association with heart disease may play essential roles in brain structure and function. The brain is composed of roughly 60% fat, and dietary fats supply the building blocks for neuronal membranes and myelin sheaths that enable efficient communication between brain cells.

Beyond dairy: Crossword puzzles show similar brain benefits

Separate research from the University of Exeter and King's College London, published in the International Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, found that older adults who regularly engage in word and number puzzles demonstrate brain function equivalent to being eight to ten years younger.

The study of more than 19,000 participants aged 50 and older found that the more regularly people played crosswords and Sudoku, the better they performed on tests assessing memory, reasoning and attention. On measures of grammatical reasoning, regular puzzle solvers performed as though they were a decade younger.

What this means for brain health strategy

The research suggests that multiple lifestyle factors—dietary and cognitive—may work together to protect brain function. While the dairy study adds to growing evidence that full-fat cheese and cream can be part of a brain-healthy diet, researchers emphasize these findings represent associations, not proof of direct cause and effect.

The takeaway, according to the study authors, is not to add excessive cheese to every meal but rather to reconsider avoiding full-fat dairy out of fear it is inherently harmful. High-fat cheese and cream, consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet, may offer benefits researchers are only beginning to understand.

For those seeking to reduce dementia risk, the evidence increasingly points to a multifaceted approach: eating brain-supporting foods like fatty fish, vegetables and olive oil; challenging the brain with puzzles and new learning; maintaining social connections; and staying physically active.

Sources for this article include:

MindBodyGreen.com

Neurology.org

ScienceDaily.com