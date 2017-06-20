New report on Seth Rich murder: Not a “random” robbery attempt… may have been carried out by a “hired killer”

An explosive new report on the murder of Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich, who was gunned down in the early morning hours a block from his home in Washington, D.C., almost a year ago, found that the killing was likely not “random” and may have even been carried out by a “hired killer.”

The report, by an independent volunteer group of current and former George Washington University forensic psychology graduate students and professors called The Profiling Project, also concludes that the investigation into Rich’s murder, which is ongoing and is being conducted primarily by the Metropolitan Police Department, is also being “hindered” in both passive and active ways.

Further, the group also disputes the official version of events — that Rich’s murder was the result of a “robbery gone bad,” especially given that nothing of value, including his wallet and cell phone, was taken.

Rich was shot multiple times and died of his wounds July 10, 2016, around 4:19 a.m. He was walking home from a bar that he reportedly left around 1 a.m., though there is no accounting for the time lapse. The bar he left earlier was about a mile from his home. The report noted that Rich’s roommate told police he was probably walking home from his girlfriend’s home, but that seems unlikely since she was in Michigan at the time he was murdered.

Rich’s murder became controversial almost immediately, primarily because he was employed by a major political party, but also because sensitive emails and other documents had been stolen by someone and then provided to WikiLeaks for publication. He worked as a voter expansion data director — an information technology job — for the DNC, headquartered in the nation’s capital.

The Wikileaks releases showed, among other things, that the DNC colluded to edge out Sen. Bernie Sanders and rig the nomination for Hillary Clinton.

But where those leaked emails and other information came from is a major part of the controversy surrounding Rich. About a month after the election, a published report claimed that Rich, a Sanders supporter who was upset by the manner in which the party was railroading his candidate in favor of Clinton, downloaded thousands of emails and gave them to Craig Murray, a former British diplomat, who then passed them along to Wikileaks.

Again, the “official” narrative here is that Russia hacked the email accounts of both the DNC and the Clinton campaign, but Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has repeatedly refuted that.

Then last month, Fox News reported that Rich sent “thousands of emails” to Wikileaks through a now-deceased investigative reporter, Gavin MacFadyen, who then passed them along to Assange’s organization.

Fox News quickly retracted that report, but legendary hacker Kim Dotcom confirmed that it was Rich who sent the emails to Wikileaks.

“I know this because in late 2014 a person contacted me about helping me start a branch of the Internet Party in the United States. He called himself Panda. I now know that Panda was Seth Rich,” Dotcom wrote on his website, adding that he would be willing to provide the evidence he has to congressional investigators if legal conditions were met.

While The Profile Project’s report did not conclusively respond to the allegation that Rich provided the emails to the DNC, it does lend further credence to conspiracy theories surrounding his death that certainly stray from the official narratives.

Other findings include:

— There could be additional surveillance video of the crime and the crime scene;

— Rich’s killer could also have been a serial murderer;

— Whoever killed Rich “most likely remains free within the community.”

The report also noted that researchers believe there is more new information in the community where Rich was shot that has not yet been uncovered, and that includes video evidence. Also, the group said it found “numerous discrepancies in the data, some due to input errors, but others unexplainably skewed.”

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

