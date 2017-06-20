Advertisers now expertly manipulating gullible liberals to promote global corporate brands

In one of her most pathetic, embarrassing and cringe-worthy comments out on the campaign trail, Hillary Clinton once told a crowd of fired up leftists that while she doesn’t know who created Pokémon GO, she was trying to figure out how to get voters to “Pokémon GO to the polls.” Clinton’s running mate, Tim Kaine, is seen in the background laughing hysterically at the poor excuse for a joke, which was inspired by Niantic’s popular mobile game Pokémon GO. But after conservative hosts across the country were through mocking the former First Lady, it was still obvious that the purpose of Clinton’s lame joke was to connect with America’s youth. It may very well have done more harm than good, but at least that was the purpose.

As it turns out, Hillary Clinton isn’t the only one who has been trying to reach out to the liberal youth lately. Indeed, many companies are now profiting off of it.

During the Super Bowl earlier this year, Airbnb aired a commercial celebrating the acceptance of all people. “We believe no matter who you are, where you’re from, who you love, or who you worship, we all belong,” reads the commercial’s text over scenes of diverse groups of people. “The world is more beautiful the more you accept. #weaccept.”

Also during this year’s Super Bowl, an advertisement for Audi aired, which depicted a young girl racing a bunch of guys down a hill in a soap box derby car. “What do I tell my daughter,” asks the commercial’s narrator. “Do I tell her that her grandpa is worth more than her grandma? That her dad is worth more than her mom? Do I tell her that despite her education, her drive, her skills, her intelligence, she will automatically be valued as less than every man she ever meets?” At the end of the ad, text appears on the screen that reads, “Audi of America is committed to equal pay for equal work,” followed by, “Progress is for everyone.”

From a marketing perspective, the reason for this new trend is obvious: advertisers are constantly looking for future markets. They are well aware that the majority of young people are liberal in their political beliefs, and that most of them are extremely receptive to messages that have to do with social justice. (Related: Most millennials are unable to do even the most basic household tasks.)

They are also aware that young people today are far more liberal than their parents ever were or ever will be. Last year, the Washington Post published the results of a YouGov poll, which found that 43 percent of young people between the ages of 18 and 29 have a favorable view of socialism, compared with 23 percent of those over the age of 65. Only 26 percent of millennials between 18 and 29 had an unfavorable view of socialism, a clear sign that they are not being properly educated on the harmful effects of wealth redistribution and the incredible benefits of the free market.

But economics isn’t the only area where young people are misguided. The Pew Research Center released a report in 2014 explaining that on most social issues, millennials, which they defined as anyone who was born between the years 1981 and 1998, lean to the left. Pew Research found that 68 percent of millennials support same-sex marriage, 69 percent support the legalization of marijuana (even though this is a view that is held by not only liberals but libertarians as well), 55 percent support a pathway to citizenship for illegal aliens currently residing in our country, and 56 percent support abortion.

Based on these statistics alone, is it any wonder why more and more companies are creating ads that have to do with social justice and progressivism?

Sources include:

TheGuardian.com

EW.com

DailyCaller.com

WashingtonPost.com

MarketingCharts.com