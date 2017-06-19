How Bernie Sanders turned leftists into KILLERS with hate-filled radicalization rhetoric

As much as Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and others on the Marxist Left want to disavow themselves of James T. Hodgkinson, the would-be assassin of multiple Republican lawmakers — whose long history of GOP animosity is now well-documented — they cannot.

The calculated hate-filled rhetoric against Republicans and President Donald J. Trump that has been spewed by the Alt-Left for months finally paid off, or nearly did, last week, when Hodgkinson brought a high-powered rifle to Republicans’ early-morning practice for the annual bipartisan softball game at a field in northern Virginia, with the intent of killing as many GOP lawmakers as he could. Come to find out, he even had a “hit list,” the FBI discovered.

After the shooting took place, Sanders said he was “sickened” by it, adding: “Real change can only come about through nonviolent action, and anything else runs against our most deeply held American values.”

Only, in 2011, after another deranged Leftist attempted to assassinate then-U.S. Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., Sanders fundraised off the shooting, falsely blaming former GOP vice presidential nominee and Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.

It’s this kind of disgusting hypocrisy, combined with never-ending hate-filled rhetoric by the Alt-Left and its Democratic Party enablers against conservatives and Trump that is leading to such violence.

And again, it’s all by design.

As noted by Infowars’ David Knight, though Democratic sycophants and even some Republicans have attempted to blame Trump’s unorthodox political style for the “coarsening” of rhetoric, throughout the campaign last year the Left staged acts of violence, repeatedly, against Trump supporters, as evidenced in the video below:

While much of the Left-wing violence was perpetrated by Hillary Clinton supporters, there was also violence perpetrated by those who sided with Sanders, Knight reported.

Sanders himself has often espoused hateful rhetoric, including against Russell Vought, for daring to hold Christian beliefs. At a recent Senate confirmation hearing — Vought has been nominated by Trump to become deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget — Sanders said Christians are bigoted and so, therefore, they should not be allowed to serve in public office (of course, anti-gay, homophobic Muslims should get a free pass).

As reported by Breitbart News:

Sanders pointed to an article Vought wrote in January 2016 about Dr. Larycia Hawkins, a political science professor at Wheaton College, Vought’s alma mater, who was placed on administrative leave after wearing a hijab to support Muslims.

Quoting from Vought’s piece, Sanders pressed, “‘Muslims do not simply have a deficient theology. They do not know God because they have rejected Jesus Christ, His Son, and they stand condemned.’ Do you believe that that statement is Islamophobic?”

“Absolutely not, Senator. I’m a Christian, and I believe in a Christian set of principles based on my faith,” Vought replied.

After an exchange in which Sanders was not satisfied (because Vought didn’t fall for the “gotcha”), Sanders claimed: “I would simply say, Mr. Chairman, that this nominee is really not someone who this country is supposed to be about. I will vote ‘no.’” Mind you, this parsing of religious views was at a hearing for a post at the Office of Management and Budget.

In another stunning example of Left-wing hate, Huffington Post, which doesn’t seem to hire anyone who isn’t stricken with Trump Derangement Syndrome, was forced to remove a June 11 post that actually called for the president to be executed. The contributor, Jason Fuller, is so consumed with hate that he’s already convicted the president of treason in his warped mind, and is ready to send him to the electric chair.

These people, as Knight notes, are “killers for Bernie.” If they had their way, every single Republican — beginning with the president — would be murdered outright, just for holding a different political point of view.

That’s not rational. It’s not sane. It’s not balanced. It’s not normal.

But it does perfectly describe the lunatics that Sanders & Co. are inciting to commit violence against Republicans and Trump.

See Knight’s complete segment below:

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources:

Infowars.com

Breitbart.com

Freebeacon.com

TheNationalSentinel.com