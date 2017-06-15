Why did Sanders supporter want to assassinate REPUBLICANS when DEMOCRATIC rigging and corruption is why he lost his party’s nomination?

Following James T. Hodgkinson’s attempt to kill “as many Republicans as possible” as they practiced for their annual softball game against Democrats on a ball field in northern Virginia Wednesday morning, reporters looking into the former Belleville, Ill., resident have identified a political pattern — namely, that Hodgkinson was a huge supporter and former campaign volunteer for 2016 Democratic presidential contender Sen. Bernie Sanders.

That’s an important point to make for a number of reasons, not the least of which is that far-Left Democrats and their journo-terrorist friends in the “mainstream media” are directly responsible for excusing, fomenting and encouraging violence against anyone who supports President Donald J. Trump and Republicans in general.

But it’s also an important point to make because this guy has a well-established connection to Sanders and to the far Left, and yet he took out his anger on Republicans.

Why Republicans? (RELATED: Deranged Bernie Sanders supporter attempts mass political executions of Republicans at softball game… has civil war begun?)

Okay, superficially, his political ideology appears to be far Left:

— He was an early Sanders supporter

— He displayed a palpable hatred for Trump

— He campaigned for Sanders

— He belonged to several anti-GOP groups, and once said he wanted to “terminate the Republican Party”

— He was upset over the election results (key point here)

— He often wrote letters to the editor of the local newspaper denouncing Republicans and GOP policies

— He voted for Democrats in the last several elections

So I get it: He doesn’t like Republicans. Fair enough.

But what’s odd about this — and why I have often said that Alt-Left Democrats have no hypocrisy gene — is because, for all of his anger and hatred of the Republican Party, it was the Democratic Party that cheated his chosen candidate in the last election cycle.

Remember? Several documents and emails leaked by WikiLeaks during the primary and campaign seasons last year proved that the Democratic National Committee had the fix in for Hillary Clinton, while its operatives did all they could to hijack the nomination and shut Sanders out.

As noted by Zero Hedge, three things became apparent from those leaks:

1) There was a plot to shut Sanders out and hand the nomination to the DNC’s chosen (anointed?) candidate, Hillary

2) There was repeated collusion — not with Russia — between the DNC and members of the media to accomplish No. 1 above

3) There has been some questionable fundraising both for the DNC and the Clinton campaign.

Zero Hedge reported further:

An initial read of the thousands of emails in the data dump reveals top officials at the Democratic National Committee privately plotting to undermine Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, confirming a long-running allegation by the Sanders campaign who has claimed that the DNC and Chairwoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz had tipped the scales in favor of Hillary Clinton during the party’s presidential primary. They also reveal instances of media collusion as well as various questionable instances of fundraising.

So devious was the DNC’s behavior that a number of Sanders supporters are suing the organization, alleging a breach of its own rules regarding the presidential nomination process. But what’s really amazing, as The National Sentinel reports, is that in court papers the organization’s attorneys essentially admitted they screwed poor Bernie over.

“People paid money in reliance on the understanding that the primary elections for the Democratic nominee – nominating process in 2016 were fair and impartial,” attorney for the plaintiffs, Jared Beck, said. “And that’s not just a bedrock assumption that we would assume just by virtue of the fact that we live in a democracy, and we assume that our elections are run in a fair and impartial manner. But that’s what the Democratic National Committee’s own charter says. It says it in black and white. And they can’t deny that.”

So what drives someone whose candidate got back-doored by his own party to hate Republicans so much? Why not be upset at the DNC?

Only someone who knows not what hypocrisy is can answer that.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

