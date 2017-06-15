JOURNO-TERRORISM: New York Times now openly sponsoring a public depiction of the assassination of President Trump

Is it possible that the New York Times could discredit itself even more?

It’s bad enough that it is essentially a fake news conveyor belt for the Deep State and the Democrats, but now it turns out that it is also bankrolling the Public Theater “Shakespeare in the Park” production of a contemporary interpretation of Julius Ceasar that depicts an assassination of a Donald Trump lookalike. The main character has reddish-blonde hair and wears a business suit rather than Roman robes.

To make matters worse, Ceasar’s wife Calpurnia is said to resemble First Lady Melania Trump in the production.

The stage play is being presented at the Delacorte Theater in New York City’s Central Park as part of the annual Shakespeare in the Park production.

Some corporate sponsors, like Delta Air Lines and Bank of America, have withdrawn their financial support for the Public Theater’s production because of the play’s offensive content. However, other sponsors seem the think the play is just business as usual, with no care at all given to the questionable content. The New York Times, for example, is still bankrolling the dramatization, according to a statement included in a June 11 article addressing the controversial production.

As an institution that believes in free speech for the arts as well as the media, we support the right of the Public Theater to stage the production as they chose.

Unless taxpayer funding is involved, this is not a matter of free speech. It is, however, an issue of proper judgment, rule of law, a civil society, and patriotism.

Time Warner, the parent company of the equally relentlessly anti-Trump CNN, is also a backer, prompting this observation from John Nolte of The Daily Wire.

One of America’s largest news organizations is owned by a company that is sponsoring a nightly theater production where live on stage the sitting president of the United States is brutally and bloodily assassinated, murdered, stabbed to death… For every night, thanks in large part to CNN’s owners, from a public stage in a major public park, the news that it is both a righteous and patriotic act to assassinate President Trump is blared loudly and clearly.

CNN host @FareedZakaria called this a "masterpiece" just days before Alexandria pic.twitter.com/CPr6Y28M4V — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 14, 2017

This kind of violent imagery may be responsible for prompting a leftist gunman to open fire on Republican lawmakers at an Alexandria, Va., softball field on June 14 that left U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise, two Capitol Hill police officers and at least one staffer wounded. According to a congressman who was present, the gunman wanted to “to kill as many Republican members as possible,” TheWeek reported.

Recall that crybully Kathy Griffin posted a video of herself holding the decapitated head of a Donald Trump mask, which was even too much for CNN, which fired her from the network’s annual New Year’s Eve broadcast. As Natural News founder Mike Adams wrote last month, the Griffin incident sends a message that violence against President Trump or his supporters is “a normal, acceptable activity.”

Adams also pointed out, prophetically, that “journo-terrorists” in the tolerance-preaching left-wing media now function as part of “a fascist propaganda machine that advocates murder.” (RELATED: Read more about journo-terrorists at Journalism. news.)

Although currently, it is the very opposite of edgy, Trump bashing also seems to be a part of political “theater” in the entertainment community at large, apart from the Julius Ceasar production.

During his long career in the pre-politics media spotlight, Donald Trump — a former Democrat and independent who ran for president on the GOP ticket — regularly mixed with the celebrities and they with him. It’s only after he became a political candidate that Trump became unacceptable to those in the show business circuit, although some of the outrage is obviously orchestrated for propaganda purposes.

TV host Chuck Woolery recently quipped that Trump Derangement Syndrome coverage should be included in the Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill that is pending in the U.S. Senate.

