Would-be political assassin a Bernie supporter: Will Democrats NOW take responsibility for fomenting so much hate and violence?

The shooter and wannabe murderer of “as many Republicans as possible,” James T. Hodgkinson, of Belleville, Ill., was a known supporter of “Democratic socialist” and 2016 Democratic presidential contender Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, though you won’t see any of that highlighted by the the ideologically bankrupt “mainstream” media — the same media that was quick to label a leading conservative Republican as being responsible for the shooting of a Democratic congresswoman in 2011.

As noted by The Smoking Gun web site, Hodgkinson, 66, recently posted on his Facebook page that President Donald J. Trump has “destroyed democracy” and that now it was time to “destroy Trump and Co.” The same post also had a link to a Change.org petition in late March calling for same.

In addition, as noted on his Facebook page, Hodgkinson posted a number of photos of Sanders. His profile ‘picture’ features the words, “Democratic Socialism explained in 3 words: We the people,” with an American flag backdrop, though he obviously doesn’t understand that our nation’s founders were capitalists who believed that was the best economic model to foster maximum freedom and individual liberty — as opposed to top-down, government controlled “socialist” economies (see Venezuela).

Last August he wrote, “I want Bernie to win the White House,” and, “Bernie is a Progressive, while Hillary is Republican Lite.”

Media pushing vile narrative of hatred and violence against conservatives

Understand that this shooting has occurred against a backdrop of unprecedented levels of hatred being directed at President Donald J. Trump and his Republican Party in general — hatred which has been carefully cultivated and fomented by members of the Democratic Party, through vicious “#resist” rhetoric and tacit approval of all forms of violence directed at conservatives on campus, in the entertainment industry and at political rallies and events all over the country.

Republicans have recently faced increasing violence and death threats. Left-wing activists are showing up at Republican-held town hall events and shouting them down, using violence in some instances.

Last month, as noted by The Daily Caller, GOP Rep. Tom Garrett’s town halls were replete with heavy security and police presence after he and his family were repeatedly threatened with death. “This is how we’re going to kill your wife,” some disgusting coward wrote, Garrett told Politico.

Also last month, Tennessee police arrested and charged a 35-year-old woman, Wendi Wright, with felonious reckless endangerment after she allegedly attempted to run GOP Rep. David Kustoff off the road following a raucous town hall event featuring the Republican health care legislation.

That same day, North Dakota police escorted a man out of a town hall meeting hosted by Rep. Kevin Cramer after a man became physical with him, shoving a fistful of dollars into Cramer’s shirt collar. (RELATED: Man looking to “kill as many Republicans as possible” shoots ranking GOP Rep. Scalise; Democrat-inspired political violence now escalating)

Also in May, a man was arrested after threatening Rep. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., in voicemail messages, telling her that her days “were numbered” because she supports Trump. The Arizona Republic noted that hers is one of the most closely divided congressional district in the country; but that in and of itself is disturbing because she represents the district once represented by former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head by a deranged maniac in January 2011 (six people were killed).

Speaking of which, when Giffords — a Democrat — was shot, the disgusting “mainstream” media went after former Alaska governor and 2008 vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin, claiming her political rhetoric led to the incident. The far-Left New York Daily News was emblematic:

But anyone with any sense at all knows that violent language can incite actual violence, that metaphor can incite murder. At the very least, Palin added to a climate of violence.

No doubt now Democrats and their sycophantic media allies are keeping their heads down, whistling and shuffling their feet as if nothing their side has said or condoned in terms of violence directed at Trump and the GOP has had any effect at all on what happened earlier today.

“I can only hope that the Democrats do tone down the rhetoric,” Rep. Chris Collins, R-N.Y., said on WBEN radio. “The rhetoric has been outrageous — the finger-pointing, just the tone and the angst and the anger directed at Donald Trump, his supporters. Really, then, you know, some people react to things like that. They get angry as well. And then you fuel the fires.”

My crystal ball says they won’t.

