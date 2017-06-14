Seething hatred of left-wing media drives shooter to target congressional Republicans in attempted mass shooting

Congressman Steve Scalise and three other victims were shot in an attempted mass shooting carried out today by an enraged, hate-filled left-wing domestic terrorist.

“House Majority Whip Steve Scalise was among at least four people wounded Wednesday morning when a gunman sprayed bullets during a congressional baseball practice at an Alexandria, Virginia, park,” reports NBC News. Five people were taken to local hospitals, with two reportedly listed in critical condition.

Police officers were able to return fire, striking the shooter at least once and eventually leading to his arrest. The extent of his injuries are not currently known, but he has been identified as a Bernie Sanders supporter. His name has been reported by the Washington Post as James T. Hodgkinson. Click here for his Facebook page. Here’s a photo of the alleged shooter:

Sen. Rand Paul was present but was not harmed. He spoke to Fox News and described the shooting in this interview:

Mass shooting averted by armed law enforcement

“As we were standing here this morning, a gunman walked up to the fence line and just began to shoot. I was standing at home plate and he was in the third base line,” Michigan Rep. Mike Bishop told WWJ Newsradio 950, as reported by CBS News.

“The only reason why any of us walked out of this thing, by the grace of God, one of the folks here had a weapon to fire back and give us a moment to find cover. We were inside the backstop and if we didn’t have that cover by a brave person who stood up and took a shot themselves, we would not have gotten out of there and every one of us would have been hit — every single one of us.”

Once again, a man with a gun was able to stop a mass murderer, proving yet again that guns help save lives by stopping insanely violent left-wing murderers who only seek death and destruction.

Targeting Republicans for the kind of mass murder promoted by Kathy Griffin and the deranged left-wing media

It’s also clear that the shooter specifically targeted a Republican softball game, obviously driven to hatred and rage by the venomous narratives of the left-wing media and its Trump-hating propagandists. Rep. Mark Walker told NBC News the “gunman was there to kill as many Republican members as possible. Grateful to Capitol Hill Police.”

Rep. Mark Walker to @NBCNews: "Shaken but OK. Gunman was there to kill as many Republican members as possible." (via @AlexNBCNews) pic.twitter.com/bRiVgUb8x2 — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) June 14, 2017

It’s also clear that this was deliberately done to target Republicans. As reported by TheWeek.com:

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) recounted an “odd” encounter he had as he was leaving the field just minutes before the shooting: “There was a guy that walked up to us that was asking whether it was Republicans or Democrats out there, and it was just a little odd,” DeSantis told Fox News.

Once he confirmed the people on the field were Republicans, he opened fire. The Smoking Gun is also reporting that the shooter posted on Facebook that, “It’s time to destroy Trump & co.” Via The Smoking Gun:

The accused shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, 66, posted a link to a Change.org petition in late March that included the notation that, “Trump is a Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It’s Time to Destroy Trump & Co.”

Hodgkinson’s Facebook page includes numerous photos of Senator Bernie Sanders, whom Hodgkinson appears to have supported during the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. In posts last August, Hodgkinson wrote, “I want Bernie to Win the White House” and “Bernie is a Progressive, while Hillary is Republican Lite.”

Hate-filled left-wing media RADICALIZES gullible Americans, turning them into violent terrorists

The hate-filled left-wing media — which I have described as being routinely engaged in journo-terrorism — are deliberately spreading hatred, bigotry, intolerance and violence in order to radicalize domestic terrorists to murder Republicans.

This is deliberate. It’s not coincidence. It’s all part of the hatred “programming” now being carried out by the left-wing media and its hate pushers who are trying to drive America into a civil war:

Kathy Griffin recently promoted a video showing a bloody, decapitated head of President Trump, demonstrating ISIS-style tactics for murdering your political opponents. The message? It’s okay to kill Republicans, and especially Trump.

The New York Times is openly sponsoring a NYC theater featuring a play that depicts the on-stage murder of President Trump. American Express is also funding the play and has refused to pull its funding, insisting that financially supporting public depictions of murder against a Republican president is somehow completely acceptable.

Prominent members of the left-wing media routinely praise the idea of President Trump being murdered or killed. For example, the LA Times employs a writer who openly hopes that Trump will be murdered. This writer wasn’t even fired by the LA Times.

As I wrote in a Natural News article on the left-wing media’s “journo-terrorism”:

The goal of the left-wing media has always been to terrorize voters and hypnotically control them using orchestrated fear programming. They deliberately fabricate falsehoods about their political enemies to effectively hypnotize their readers into being terrified of them. FALSE FEAR is the mantra of the journo-terrorists.

Kathy Griffin perfectly illustrates the extreme hatred, violence and vile death worship of the deranged, lunatic Left:

Media programming turns Leftists into Manchurian candidates seeking to murder all Republicans

Radicalized by the hate-filled fake news media — NYT, CNN, Washington Post, MSNBC, etc. — the deranged Left has now been turned into an army of Manchurian candidates who “self-activate” to commit mass murder against Republicans.

This is the impact of the endless hatred, intolerance and racism of the left-wing media, which now even pushes genocide against Whites as part of its anti-American narrative.

Make no mistake: The left-wing media is cheering this shooting today, having achieved “success” in radicalizing a deranged, left-wing White person to the point where he picked up a gun, specifically targeted Republicans, and opened fire. The left-wing media wants this to happen every single day, as they have all become complicit in domestic terrorism designed to murder their political opponents.

Like I said right after the election last year, it really is time for President Trump to start issuing arrest warrants for so-called “journalists” — actually anti-American extremists pretending to be journalists — who are pushing a narrative of hatred and violence that now has clearly led to outrageous acts of attempted murder by the media-consuming Left.