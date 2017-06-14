Disgusting mainstream media’s “journo-terrorism” partly responsible for Bernie sycophant’s shooting attack on GOP lawmakers: Time to hold them responsible

Inspired by the vitriolic hatred displayed by the so-called “mainstream” media and the Alt-Left towards Donald J. Trump and his supporters during last year’s presidential campaign, Natural News founder/editor Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, coined the term “journo-terrorism.”

Put simply, it was a reference to the media’s regular publishing of deliberate “falsehoods about their political enemies to effectively hypnotize” readers “into being terrified of them,” he wrote.

“FALSE FEAR is the mantra of journo-terrorists,” Adams continued, adding:

This is exactly why there was so much intense hatred on the left for Donald Trump — the media whipped it up on purpose by using false scare stories — and why leftists who supported Hillary Clinton are now freakishly horrified at the outcome of the election.

The media planted — and then cultivated — all of the most heinous charges against Trump: That he’s a fascist, a Nazi, a bigot, a racist, and a hater (all why fomenting hatred towards him and his supporters, who use Nazi-like fascism to oppress their opponents), Adams pointed out.

There can be no doubt that Adams was correct. Example after example has followed, such as this one: That time that Politico national editor Michael Hirsh called on readers to visit the home of an “alt-right” personality…with baseball bats.

In a soon-after-deleted tweet, Hirsh sought to summon subservient, brain-washed Left-wing Marxists to the home of Michael Spencer; when a reader asked what they should do with the address Hirsh posted, he tweeted: “I was thinking of a f**king letter, Doug. He lives part of the time next door to me in Arlington. Our grandfathers brought baseball bats to Bund meetings. Want to join me?”

In a post at Bugout.news in February, Adams noted that Left-wing extremists had begun calling for “war,” to “start killing people,” while former Obama officials called for a “military coup” against the duly-elected president.

Bugout.news also reported during the campaign season last July that Left-wing financiers like George Soros were intentionally funding groups whose aim was to foment violence and use it to either intimidate political opponents into silence — or beat them into it.

And now, it appears as though media journo-terrorists and their allies in the Democratic Party have succeeded in taking political violence to a new level: An avowed supporter and campaigner for failed Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders, James T. Hodgkison, brought a rifle to a softball field in Arlington, Va., specifically to kill Republican members of Congress…and the disgusting media (and Democratic colleagues on Capitol Hill) are silent about their role in making it happen.

So even attempted political executions — assassination attempts of currently serving congressmen — is just fine and dandy with the pathetic and cowardly Left, so long as the “right” congressmen are being shot at…is that how it works? (Related: Deranged Bernie Sanders supporter attempts mass political executions of Republicans at softball game… has civil war begun?)

As I wrote earlier:

The perpetually angry Left — which has been cultivated and nurtured by the Democratic Party and its allies in the “mainstream” media since before President Donald J. Trump was inaugurated — has now elevated its political violence to a new level, as evidenced by an attack involving a gunman in Virginia who reportedly said he was specifically targeting Republican congressmen.

When it was a Democratic lawmaker shot in 2011 — then-Rep. Gabriel Giffords of Arizona — Left-wing media immediately blamed former Alaska governor and 2008 vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin’s rhetoric, who suggested that voters politically “target” Giffords and other Democrats who supported Obamacare for defeat at the polls. Such angry “rhetoric” was inappropriate in American politics, they lectured, and though Giffords’ shooter, Jared Lee Loughner was no “right-wing extremist” (he said he admired Hitler, Hillary Clinton and Giffords), the Left looked high and low for some ‘Alt-Right’ villain to blame.

But while Republicans and conservatives have never advocated violence against their political opponents, the Left has regularly done so against it’s political opponents. And because of that, a GOP congressman, Republican aides and a pair of Capitol Police officers have now been shot.

It’s time to hold the journo-terrorists responsible for their roles in inciting violence.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources include:

NaturalNews.com

Bugout.news

NaturalNews.com

CBSNews.com