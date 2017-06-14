Deranged Bernie Sanders supporter attempts mass political executions of Republicans at softball game… has civil war begun?

News is breaking everywhere of the deranged Bernie Sanders supporter who opened fire on Republicans playing softball earlier this morning. Congressman Steve Scalise was seriously injured but is reported in stable condition at the moment (he’s headed into surgery). At least two congressional staffers were also shot, and one of them was reportedly shot in the chest. Capitol Police returned fire and struck the shooter, injuring him and eventually taking him into custody, according to reports. It is rumored that the suspect has died in custody, but that is not confirmed.

The shooter has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson, a Bernie Sanders supporter who was clearly radicalized by the left-wing media which continues to promote seething hatred, anger and violence toward President Trump and conservatives in general.

The Smoking Gun is also reporting that the shooter posted on Facebook that, “It’s time to destroy Trump & co.” Via The Smoking Gun:

The accused shooter, James T. Hodgkinson, 66, posted a link to a Change.org petition in late March that included the notation that, “Trump is a Traitor. Trump Has Destroyed Our Democracy. It’s Time to Destroy Trump & Co.”

Hodgkinson’s Facebook page includes numerous photos of Senator Bernie Sanders, whom Hodgkinson appears to have supported during the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. In posts last August, Hodgkinson wrote, “I want Bernie to Win the White House” and “Bernie is a Progressive, while Hillary is Republican Lite.”

Is this the start of a civil war in America?

What’s clear from this event is that radical left-wing extremists are now engaging their political opponents with deadly weapons. This is not merely an act of terrorism; it’s an act of war being waged by insane, deranged Leftists who are radicalized by the left-wing media to push this nation into a civil war.

This underscores the severity of the hatred and violence being pushed by the deranged Left, which now routinely promotes mass death and violence against conservatives and President Trump:

Kathy Griffin recently promoted a video showing a bloody, decapitated head of President Trump, demonstrating ISIS-style tactics for murdering your political opponents. The message? It’s okay to kill Republicans, and especially Trump.

The New York Times is openly sponsoring a NYC theater event featuring a play that depicts the on-stage murder of President Trump. American Express is also funding the play and has refused to pull its funding, insisting that financially supporting public depictions of murder against a Republican president is somehow completely acceptable.

Snoop Dogg also depicted a shooting of President Trump in a widely criticized music video.

Madonna famously said in a “resistance” rally that she “wanted to blow up the White House.”

Prominent members of the left-wing media routinely praise the idea of President Trump being murdered or killed. For example, the LA Times employs a writer who openly hopes that Trump will be murdered. This writer wasn’t even fired by the LA Times.

Kathy Griffin perfectly illustrates the extreme hatred, violence and vile death worship of the deranged, lunatic Left:

How much more violence and hatred from the deranged Left can we tolerate?

What’s now crystal clear is that the left-wing media is complicit in these mass murder and attempted political executions. If the deranged, left-wing media continues to push its narrative of hatred, violence and mass death, this will only lead to more attempted political executions and the risk of civil war in the streets of America.

Is this what the Left wants? Absolutely. Under the propaganda programming of the deranged media, Leftists have become violent, hate-filled lunatics seething with anger. They literally seek the mass murder of all their political enemies. They are mentally deranged, unstable and irrational. They cannot be reasoned with or bargained with. They’re powered by the extreme hatred being pushed by the left-wing media — CNN, NYT, Washington Post, MSNBC, etc. — coupled with the extreme hatred of late-night comedy shows that spew hatred pretending to be “comedy.”

Make no mistake: The radical left-wing media is the propaganda force behind this violence. They literally seek the mass executions of their political opponents, and they love the fact that they can drive gullible citizens to the point of carrying out these attacks against their political opponents.

Today, the Left is cheering this attempted mass murder. And that underscores why the deranged left-wing media — now a journo-terrorism regime — is the single greatest danger to the security and safety of citizens in these United States of America.

