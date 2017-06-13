Special Counsel to investigate “Russian collusion” is an orchestrated witch hunt run by the deep state to overthrow America

The longer newly appointed independent counsel and former FBI Director Robert Mueller is around, the more some in Congress, along with tens of millions of Americans who support President Donald J. Trump, are becoming suspicious of his appointment and his motives.

Case in point: GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert, himself a lawyer, a former state district and chief judge from Texas, who now believes that, given recent developments, the appointment of Mueller and the way it came about is nothing but a setup to help dump the president.

If he’s right, that means the Deep State — or, the Swamp, as Trump calls it — will have successfully overthrown the duly-elected head of the U.S. government.

As reported by Breitbart News, Gohmert appeared Tuesday on the Fox News morning program, “Fox & Friends,” in which he argued that since the country now knows there was no collusion between Team Trump and “the Russians” during the 2016 election cycle, there is no longer any need for Mueller, as there is nothing left for him to investigate.

“[W]e now know there is no collusion between the administration and Russia — so we can drop the Independent Counsel, the Special Counsel — there is no further need,” he said. Rather, he said, the focus of any investigation should be on the Justice Department, given that’s where the order for the special counsel originated (with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein) and where former FBI Director James Comey’s nefarious behavior during the last election took place.

“And we now know the collusion between Comey and Mueller,” Gohmert argued. “He ran things by Mueller before he testified. He also ran things by other people in the Justice Department when he did the memo. There is so much collusion — real collusion in the Justice Department.” (RELATED: Fair to the president? Special counsel Mueller hiring DEM donors to Obama, Hillary)

Comey did indeed meet with Mueller, about a week before the former testified before the Senate Intelligence Committee, dropping a few bombshells. Also, CNN reported, oddly, that prior to Comey’s testimony, Mueller traveled to FBI headquarters to be briefed on the contents of some memos the recently fired FBI director wrote, allegedly to document conversations he had with Trump (but he didn’t keep memos during his tenure with the Obama administration).

There is also this: Comey and Mueller are not just professional colleagues, they are long-time personal friends — and that alone is a major conflict of interest in an investigation that is supposed to be “independent.” After all, if it comes down to trusting Comey or Trump, who do you think Mueller will choose?

“Bob Mueller and Jim Comey are best of friends and have been for over two decades,” said former Asst. FBI Director James Kallstrom, also the former FBI head of the New York office. “How do you appoint a special counsel who is a longtime friend? That is a massive conflict of interest.”

And even if they weren’t close friends, Kallstrom told Breitbart News this week, having one former FBI director investigate the actions of another seems like a problem as well.

But they are. How close? Garrett Graff, who wrote a book about Mueller, wrote in Politico last month that the pair remained close, with Comey considering Mueller his “mentor.”

Four years earlier, Graff also noted in a separate article for the Washingtonian that both men had a mentor as well — former Obama Attorney General Eric Holder, who also served in Bill Clinton’s Justice Department.

There’s more. Lifezette reported Tuesday that Mueller is filling his ranks with Left-wing lawyers who have financially supported Obama and Hillary Clinton. One, “Jeannie Rhee, also worked as a lawyer for the Clinton Foundation and helped persuade a federal judge to block a conservative activist’s attempts to force Bill and Hillary Clinton to answer questions under oath about operations of the family-run charity,” the site noted.

Says Gohmert: “[Mueller] needs to recuse himself from this matter. We don’t need a special counsel. That was a ruse, once again, by the dishonest Comey,” who told the Senate Intelligence Committee that he purposefully leaked one of his Trump memos specifically to help trigger the appointment of a special counsel.

He’s not alone. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., smells a rat, too. He tweeted out earlier this week his suspicions:

Republicans are delusional if they think the special counsel is going to be fair. Look who he is hiring.check fec reports. Time to rethink. — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) June 12, 2017

This whole thing is looking suspiciously like a set-up. Before it gets out of hand, Trump may need to fire Mueller too, which he is constitutionally able to do.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources:

Breitbart.com

Lifezette.com

CNN.com

Trump.news