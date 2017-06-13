Michael Moore goes FULL TREASON, launches traitorous “leaks” website in yet another lunatic left-wing attempt to overthrow the government

On his Twitter account, the profile picture of Left-wing former sportscaster Keith Olbermann, whose venomous hatred of all things not liberal has gotten him fired even from progressive networks, shows him wrapping himself in an American flag (Warning) along with a vulgar reference to President Donald J. Trump.

But if you have ever listened to or followed Olbermann, you quickly learn that he’s not at all a supporter of what you might call “traditional American values.” His point of view on all things is not only political, but Alt-Left, and like the majority of his like-minded peers, he has no patience or use for anyone who embraces conservative ideology.

Olbermann is certainly entitled to his own opinions, but when you believe other people who think differently than you aren’t entitled to theirs, well, then you ought to be wrapping yourself in an old Soviet flag, or perhaps a Chinese flag, because those regimes didn’t believe in freedom of speech either. (Related: The angry Left is destroying once grand, once patriotic Hollywood.)

Documentary filmmaker Michael Moore is cut from the same cloth as Olbermann. He, too, only believes in a one-sided country that shuns any and all points of view dissimilar from his own (Left-wing) ideals. And to ensure that his vision, and not anyone who disagrees with him, dominates, he has started a new website called “TrumpiLeaks” which encourages White House staffers, Deep State types, and anyone else to violate their oaths of office and leak anything negative on the president of the United States.

You know, violating their oaths and trust of the American people as part of their “patriotic duty.”

In a letter published by the far-Left Huffington Post, Moore announced his new site — after months of complaining about all of the incriminating documents WikiLeaks published about Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee (so as a Democrat, then, Moore also lacks the hypocrisy gene).

He begins:

Friends,

I need one of you to help me. It might get dangerous. It may get us in trouble. But we’re running out of time. We must act. It’s our patriotic duty.

From the time you opened this letter to the time you get to the bottom of it, there’s a decent chance that our president will have violated the constitution, obstructed justice, lied to the American people, encouraged or supported acts of violence, or committed some horrible mistake that would’ve ended any other politician’s career (or sent you or I to jail). And just like all the times he’s done so in the past, he will get away with it.

Mind you, there isn’t anything Trump has done, as evidenced by a lack of proof, that has amounted to a violation of the Constitution or any statute in law. By comparison, Moore’s favorite president, Barack Obama, regularly violated the Constitution, and yet no letter from the documentarian seeking leaks from Obama White House staffers…wasn’t Obama a bigger danger to American freedom and liberty?

“Donald Trump thinks he’s above the law. He acts like he’s the above the law. He’s STATED that he’s above the law. And by firing Sally Yates, Preet Bharara and James Comey (3 federal officials with SOME authority to hold him accountable) he’s taken the first few steps to make it official,” Moore continued — never mentioning that as president, Trump has the constitutional authority to fire anyone (and everyone) within the Executive Branch…because, you know, he’s the head of the Executive Branch.

So what’s Moore’s “patriotic” plan? Four steps: 1) Mass citizen action (whatever that means); 2) Take Trump to court nonstop (because Moore and his “patriots” have decided on their own that a duly elected president they don’t agree with has no right to implement his own agenda); 3) Encourage others (who are Alt-Left like him) to run for office (you don’t think he means conservative Republicans, do you?); and 4) “An army of satire” — again, for whatever that’s worth.

It’s not that the far-Left has no right to protest the president, or to get involved in citizen activism. That much is “American” enough. But the manner in which Moore — and the Keith Olbermanns of the country — are operating, with a political scorched-earth strategy aimed ultimately at helping to bring Trump down — isn’t “American.” And it’s not “patriotic.”

It’s despotic.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

