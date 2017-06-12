Yes, the economy is definitely doing better under Trump, and it’s thanks to HIM, not Obama

For months now, #NeverTrump fanatics in the media, in Congress and in the pundit class have bent over backward and twisted themselves into pretzels to deny that the election of Donald J. Trump and the policy changes he has introduced have had nothing at all to do with the improving U.S. economy.

Never mind that the stock market’s current meteoric climb began the day after Trump won the Nov. 8 election. Or that the national debt dropped slightly after took office. Or that job growth has begun trending upward in the months since his Jan. 20 inauguration, which now includes the opening of the first new coal mine (in Pennsylvania) in recent memory last week, and the first profitable quarter for the U.S. mining industry in years.

In fact, in spite of the never-ending, media/Democrat-driven fake narratives about “Russian collusion,” “obstruction of justice” and “stealing the election from Hillary Clinton,” the dramatically improving state of the U.S. economy is one of the most underreported of all stories in the Trump presidential era because it doesn’t fit the “mainstream” media’s game plan of making the president out to be the worst mistake voters ever made. (RELATED: Trump claims “vindication” after Comey’s testimony as his lawyer plans to file complaint about leaked memo)

But the fact that the economy is beginning to boom is becoming harder and harder to hide. As reported by The Hill, no media friend of Trump:

The economy is emerging as a bright spot for President Trump as he struggles to move his congressional agenda amid a series of controversies.

The S&P 500 is up more than 12 percent since Election Day, unemployment has reached a 16-year low and economic growth in the coming year is expected to reach 2.3 percent, more robust growth than the 1.6 percent it grew in 2016.

Keep in mind that for the entire eight-year presidency of Barack Obama, the economy never reached three percent growth for even a single quarter. And surprise — despite that fact, the hypocritical anti-Trump media attacked the president relentlessly for claiming recently that within his first term, if his agenda is enacted, the country will achieve three percent growth per year. Obama consistently forecasted even higher annual growth rates, but the same press was silent when he regularly, and miserably, failed to achieve them.

In any event, because no one else will, Trump himself is touting his administration’s economic progress thus far.

“We are here to think big, to act boldly, and to rise above the petty partisan squabbling of Washington, D.C. We are here to take action. It’s time to start building in our country, with American workers and with American iron and aluminum and steel,” Trump said in talking to employees at the Department of Transportation in Washington, D.C.

Trump’s speech capped off “infrastructure week,” which was largely overshadowed by the media’s manic promotion of fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday, a fat nothing burger that vindicated Trump’s regular claims that the Russia narrative is bogus and that the only “obstruction” of justice that may have occurred took place in the last administration.

As reported by The National Sentinel, first daughter Ivanka Trump, in an appearance on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends” morning show Monday, touted her father’s infrastructure initiative, as well as the administration’s promotion of technical schools, to promote future job growth in skilled labor positions that pay well.

And though the effort didn’t get as many headlines, the first daughter said what the president was focused on last week “will ultimately have a much more important impact” on the country.

“This coming week is about workforce development,” she added. “So with all the noise, with all the intensity of the media coverage” of last week “and ultimately what makes headlines, we’re really focused on why the American people elected Donald Trump as their president, and implementing that plan.”

President Trump’s focus on jobs, cutting regulations and promoting industries in America have all combined to boost economic growth after years of stagnation, thanks to a former president who used to target entire industries for elimination.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

