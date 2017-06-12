James Comey confirms that NYT story on Russian collusion conspiracy was totally #FAKENEWS

One of the most under-reported aspects of fired FBI Director James Comey’s much-ballyhooed testimony before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence was the bombshell that much of the reporting on Team Trump and the White House by the disgusting “mainstream” media has been absolutely false.

As in, not even close to the truth.

One such report by The New York Times on February 14 claimed in the headline, “Trump Campaign Aides Had Repeated Contacts with Russian Intelligence.” It was nothing but fake news.

As noted by Zero Hedge, under questioning from Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, Comey was asked:

OK. You had mentioned before about some news stories and news accounts. Without having to go into all of the names and specific times and be able to dip into all of that. Have there been news accounts about the Russian investigation or collusion about the whole event or as you read the story you were wrong about how wrong they got the facts?

Comey replied: Yes, there have been many, many stories based on — well, lots of stuff but about Russia that are dead wrong.”

He added, after further questioning from Sen. James Risch (R-Idaho):

The challenge, and I’m not picking on reporters, about writing stories about classified information is the people talking about it often don’t really know what’s going on, and those of us who actually know what’s going on are not talking about it. And we don’t call the press to say, ‘Hey you got that thing wrong about this sensitive topic. We just have to leave it there.

Here is the relevant exchange:

So in other words, Comey said directly what so many of us in the alternative media have suspected for quite some time: Much of what’s being reported by the shrillest of anti-Trump media — the Times, the Washington Post, CNN — is completely bogus, planted by Deep State types to impugn, malign and undermine President Donald J. Trump and ruin his presidency. And this is why we have regularly urged our readers to take that other stuff with a grain of salt.

So much “anonymous” reporting has also been a problem, and while reporters are trained to jealously guard their sources, sensational items being reported about the Trump White House were coming far too often to be legitimate. Plus, there was definitely a political nature to the leaks — everything was negative about Trump and his administration, which was a huge tip-off.

Even #NeverTrump reporter Chris Matthews of MSNBC was forced to admit that after the Comey testimony, the “Russian collusion” narrative completely collapsed.

“The assumption of the critics of the president, of his pursuers, you might say, is that somewhere along the line in the last year is the president had something to do with colluding with the Russians…to affect the election in some way. And yet what came apart this morning was that theory,” Matthews said on his network after Comey’s testimony aired.

Two reasons why: Comey said Trump’s first national security advisor, Michael Flynn, whom he fired, “wasn’t central to the Russian investigation,” and because of that, it destroys the notion that Flynn could have been in a position to testify against the president. “And if that’s not the case, where’s the there-there?” Matthews asked. (RELATED: As Expected, The Disgusting Fake News Media Is Ignoring The Most Damning Of All Revelations Made By James Comey)

There’s more. CNN had to retract a story it published the day before Comey’s testimony, in which the network claimed “sources” said the former FBI director would refute Trump’s claim he was told multiple times by Comey that he was not the subject of any FBI investigation.

“Comey is going to dispute the president if he’s asked about it by the senators,” said Gloria Borger, one of four reporters who claimed Comey would refute it. “He will say that he never assured Donald Trump that he was not under investigation, that that would have been improper for him to do so.”

Turns out that Comey did say during testimony he informed Trump on multiple actions that he was not the subject of any investigation.

He also informed Congress of same. Funny though how that tidbit of information was never leaked.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources:

TheNationalSentinel.com

ZeroHedge.com

TownHall.com

TheBlaze.com