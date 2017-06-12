DERANGED: Violent left-wing public performance of “Shakespeare in the Park” features a mass stabbing of President Trump

If you were to ask a liberal Democrat to describe him or herself, chances are they would use words like “compassionate,” “accepting” and “tolerant.” Then they would more than likely throw in a comment or two about how hateful and bigoted conservatives are, and maybe even a comment accusing Donald Trump of somehow being linked to the KKK. But as they’ve demonstrated time and time again, the liberals are the exact opposite of what they say they are. They aren’t compassionate; they’re full of contempt. They aren’t tolerant; they’re incredibly hostile towards those with whom they disagree. This is who the modern day democrats are, and sadly, that’s how they’ve always been.

Case in point: during a recent performance of Shakespeare’s Julius Caesar, a character who bears a striking resemblance to Donald Trump was brutally stabbed to death as an American flag hovers overhead. According to Laura Sheaffer, a sales manager at Salem Media who went to see the play in Central Park last Saturday, the similarities between the actor who played Caesar and the president of the United States were uncanny.

“The actor playing Caesar was dressed in a business suit, with a royal blue tie, hanging a couple of inches below the belt line, with reddish-blonde hair – just like Trump,” Shaeffer said in an interview with Mediaite. “I always go to Shakespeare in the park, but I wasn’t expecting to see this,” she continued, adding that although Donald Trump was never explicitly mentioned by name, it was “blatantly obvious” that the intent was to portray the main character as America’s 45th president.

In the scene before the Trump lookalike gets assassinated, his wife Calpurnia begs Caesar not to go near the Senate any more because of her frequent nightmares about his murder. Shaeffer says that even the First Lady wasn’t off limits in this play, as the actress playing Calpurnia spoke in a “Slavic accent.” Also in that scene, Shaeffer notes that the actor playing Caesar steps out of a bathtub without any clothes on whatsoever, which she considered to be a “mockery of the office of the President.”

Shaeffer said the scene when Caesar/Trump gets assassinated was incredibly gruesome and barbaric. “They had the full murder scene onstage, and blood was spewing everywhere out of his body,” she explained. “To be honest, I thought it was shocking and distasteful. If this had happened to any other president – even as recently as Barack Obama or George W. Bush – it would not have flown. People would have been horrified.”

Laura Shaeffer isn’t wrong; as a matter of fact, she’s right on point. Think back to the very first month of Barack Obama’s time in office, when the liberals in the media were talking night and day about “just giving him a chance” and lecturing us on how important it is to have respect for the office of the president of the United States. What would happen if, during that time, a group of conservatives put on a play with a lead character that closely resembled Barack Obama, and then had that character get brutally stabbed to death? The outrage would be, without a doubt, unprecedented.

And yet, the play is just the latest installment in what is quickly becoming a pattern of barbaric attacks on the president of the United States. (Related: Liberals are calling for the mass murder of Trump supporters). Just a few days ago, Kathy Griffin was in the news for publishing a photo of her holding up a bloodied Donald Trump mask. In February, Breitbart.com reported on the fact that there have been over 12,000 tweets that have called for Trump’s assassination.

The next time a leftist tells you that they believe in tolerance and compassion, just laugh and walk away. With each passing day, we see more and more how utterly preposterous that really is.

