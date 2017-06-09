The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, spoke alongside terrorist tied to London Bridge attacks

On the morning of July 7, 2005, terror struck the people of London as three bombs simultaneously exploded, leaving 52 innocent people dead and an astonishing 700 more injured. One of the bombs was detonated just outside of Liverpool Street station, another exploded outside Edgware Road and the third went off between Kings Cross and Russell Square. A fourth explosion occurred just an hour later on the top level of a double-decker bus as it was traveling through Tavistock Square. The bombings were the worst that London had experienced since World War II, and were reminiscent of the tragic attacks on the World Trade Centers that had occurred just four years earlier.

Although it has been over a decade since the London bombings, new information is still coming out regarding the terrorists, as well as who may or may not have been working with them. The Daily Mail is now reporting that London Mayor Sadiq Khan had a connection to one of the London Bridge murderer’s close friends who has been accused of training one of the terrorists that helped carry out the attacks on July 7, 2005. Allegedly, Sadiq Khan attended a conference with and spoke on the same platform as Sajeel Shahid, who the Daily Mail describes as “a militant who is said to have helped to train the ringleader of the July 7 London bomb attacks.”

It has also been revealed that Shahid was once gym buddies with Khuram Butt, who was one of the killers who took seven innocent lives on the capital’s streets this past weekend. The Daily Mail also points out that “the pair once ran martial arts classes together at the all-Muslim Ummah Fitness gym in Ilford.”

In 2003, Khan spoke at a conference alongside Yasser al-Sirri and Sajeel Shahid, the former being a man who had been sentenced to death in Egypt for an assassination attempt, and the latter being the leader of a Pakistan training camp that taught terrorists how to make bombs and fire RPGs.

One of the “graduates” of this training camp was Mohammed Siddique Khan, who is widely considered to be the ringleader of the devastating bombings that occurred on the morning of July 7, 2005 in London. At the conference, Khan delivered a speech condemning the United States for two anti-terrorism bills that allegedly targets Muslim groups. The conference was organized by the Islamic Observation Centre, which was run by al-Sirri.

A spokesperson for the London Mayor says that all of this is old news. “At the time of this conference, the Mayor of London was a leading human rights lawyer and chair of Britain’s pre-eminent human rights organization – he spoke because it was quite literally his job. The Mayor has always condemned the hideous ideology of the extremists – and has suffered death threats and protests from them as a result.”

The spokesperson went on to say that Mayor Khan is focused on keeping Londoners safe, “and sending a clear message around the world that London will never be cowed by terrorism.”

Still, the fact that the Mayor of London has a connection to some of the most dangerous terrorists on earth is unsettling at best. What’s also unsettling is the fact that Mayor Khan and President Trump don’t seem to have a good relationship with one another. On multiple occasions, Mayor Khan has expressed a condescending attitude towards Trump. Last year, for instance, Khan said in an interview with BBC that Trump’s “ignorant view of Islam” could make both the United States and the UK less safe and alienate mainstream Muslims around the world.

But based on Trump’s bold, aggressive approach to the battle against the Islamic State, it’s more than obvious that he understands the true threat of radical Islam better than most.

