Derrick Broze of The Conscious Resistance interviewed by the Health Ranger

Derrick Broze is a young free thinker who has launched a tour to help empower people with a combination of liberty-oriented philosophy and hands-on skills for self-reliance. Although he once suffered from substance addiction, Broze is now a liberty-oriented educator who believes in decentralization and local self-reliance.
His primary website is TheConsciousResistance.com and he’s also a participant in the FreedomCells.org concept, which encourages the formation of local groups to share self-reliance skills such as home food production, emergency medicine and community defense.
In this interview, Derrick Broze talks about his philosophy for liberty and why he believes the future structure of human civilization will be LOCAL, not global. Check his website for his tour schedule to see when he might be coming to your city or town.
