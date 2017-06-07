America’s colleges have become INSANE ASYLUMS run by deranged, mentally ill students trained in the art of CRYBULLY tactics

One of the things that liberals will never acknowledge is the fact that racism works both ways; that is, whites can be racist towards blacks, and blacks can be racist towards whites. Instead, most leftists falsely believe that racism is defined only as whites discriminating against blacks. As such, it is very unlikely that any of them would use the word racism to describe what recently happened at Evergreen State College, where students attempted to force white people off campus for a “Day of Absence.”

One of the school’s educators, Professor Bret Weinstein, refused to participate in the campus event, sparking mass outrage and protests among the black student body. Video captured of the protests depicted students screaming and shouting on campus in response to Professor Weinstein’s refusal to leave. Now, the students are demanding that the video, which has been published on multiple websites including, The College Fix, be taken down.

“We demand that the video created for Day of Absence and Day of Presence that was stolen by white supremacists and edited to expose and ridicule the students and staff be taken down by the administration by this Friday,” the students demanded in a letter to college President George Bridges.

The students even demanded an investigation into the theft of the video. “Based on conversations with the Attorney General’s office, the most likely course of action requires an investigation,” they wrote. “We commit to launching an extensive forensic investigation of the theft of this video and to determining who stole it from the student. If that investigation yields a suspect, we will seek criminal charges against the individual in consultation with the Attorney General.”

So to summarize, these students at Evergreen State College demanded that all whites leave campus for a day, and when a video was published online showing how absurd their request was, they demanded that it be taken down. Here is a newsflash for black students at Evergreen – with all due respect, the world doesn’t revolve around you.

If you go to Google and search for the words “students demand,” you will see an entire list of articles about young people who, quite frankly, think they are entitled to anything and everything. A headline on The Daily Caller website from March 8 reads, “Wisconsin Students Demand Control Over Cops Because ‘F**K THE POLICE’ Graffiti Vandal Got Busted.” A headline from the Washington Post says “Student Protesters Demand that Universities Become Sanctuaries for Undocumented Immigrants.” Campus Reform reported just a couple of weeks ago that students at the University of Chicago are demanding the school fund race-specific housing. The College Fix published a headline back in February that reads, “UMich Students demand no white-allowed space to plot ‘social justice’ activism” and Infowars recently reported on black students at UCLA who are demanding safe spaces and free housing.

What’s troubling about all of this is that school administrators are beginning to lose control of their own colleges. Most of the time, when students organize and lay out a set of demands in the name of social justice or equality, the school is going to bend over backward to meet those demands. The problem with this is that it often reinforces bad behavior. For instance, when Milo Yiannopoulos was set to deliver a speech at UC Berkeley, students responded by running around campus and destroying things. In the end, the school decided to cancel the event altogether, thus teaching students that they can get exactly what they want as long as they cause a scene. (RELATED: America’s universities have become training camps for violent left-wing extremism.)

Now more than ever, school administrators and educators need to regain control of their campuses, or else students will continue to take advantage of them and the demands will never stop.

