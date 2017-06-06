New watchdog website seeks to counter Left-wing extremism and fake news in the “mainstream”

It just got a lot harder for the extreme Left-wing, Trump-hating “mainstream media” to get away with distortions of the truth, false innuendo and outright lies when it comes to “reporting” on favored issues or disfavored political figures.

The Media Equalizer Project was launched not only to serve as a bulwark against establishment hackery, but also as a tool aimed at protecting and defending conservative, libertarian and alternative media from the onslaught of the Left which, sadly, is dominated by multi-billionaires like the Washington Post’s owner, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, as well as huge corporations such as Google, Facebook, and others.

“For the Media Equality Project, Rachel Maddow is only the beginning of our effort to expose the media’s double-standard. Coming up next: Morning Joe, Brian Stelter, Stephen Colbert, Michael Smerconish, Don Lemon, Lawrence O’Donnell, Anderson Cooper, George Stephanopolous, and more,” the group says on its website.

One of the project’s first initiatives was to defend Fox News’ Sean Hannity from an assault by Left-wing media organizations in their attempt to get him off the story involving murdered DNC staffer Seth Rich who, according to published reports, was the one who allegedly supplied WikiLeaks with “thousands” of emails and other documents taken from the Democratic National Committee which, if confirmed, puts the lie to the mainstream media narrative that the Russians hacked the DNC (and Hillary Clinton’s campaign). [Update: Hannity says he is “making progress” on the truth behind Rich’s murder and will release it soon; famous hacker Kim Dotcom confirmed that Rich was the one who did the leaking.]

Left-wing organizations like Media Matters, founded by David Brock, began targeting Hannity’s advertisers, which led him to describe the effort as “liberal fascism.” (Related: Read STORM: ‘Complete panic’ at DNC after Kim Dotcom says he was in on Seth Rich’s effort to get stolen docs to WikiLeaks.)

But defending Hannity is not the only function of the organization. It regularly points out the hypocrisy of the far-Left media in defending its preferred political leaders, celebrities and other public figures — even when the things they’ve done or said are indefensible and disgusting.

Take “comedienne” Kathy Griffin’s latest outrage, in which she made a short video where she slowly hoisted a mock severed, bloody head of President Donald J. Trump. The stunt provoked widespread condemnation (from the Right and the Left), leading to her loss of comedy gigs, her New Year’s Eve contract at CNN, and advertising spokesperson jobs — for which she, incredibly, blamed the president and his family.

But Media Matters has been silent in its treatment of Griffin, which the Media Equality Project was sure to note:

As a nonprofit organization that routinely opposes what it considers hate speech coming from conservatives, you might expect Media Matters to be equally upset when a “progressive” personality steps out of line.

But you’d be wrong, as this week’s horrific publicity-stunt-gone-wrong reveals. After the widely reviled move by alleged comedian Kathy Griffin to pose with a severed presidential head, the George Soros-funded political hit squad has been curiously silent.

Instead, Media Matters continues to call for the removal of virtually anyone that dares to disagree with its own viewpoints. In addition to its well-funded push to remove Sean Hannity from the Fox News Channel, it is attacking anyone who dares to question “climate change,” which it of course considers “settled science.”

Even former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and Rosie O’Donnell have denounced Griffin’s stunt.

But not Media Matters. And they want to be taken as credible? (Related: Read Trump White House Assembling “War Room” To Strike Back Against Fake News Media.)

The far-Left has infested and occupied the bulk of our institutions — politics, pop culture, Hollywood, science, medicine, education, academia and the media. At least as far as the latter industry is concerned, Americans concerned about the truth and defending alternative media have a new ally: The Media Equalizer Project.

Meanwhile, you can also find honest reporting on today’s most pressing issues by searching GoodGopher.com and bookmarking Censored.news.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources include:

MediaEqualizer.com

NaturalNews.com

DeepState.news

NewsTarget.com