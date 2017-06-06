CONFIRMED: London terror attacker immigrated to the U.K. as a “refugee”

One of the Islamic jihadis involved in the most recent terrorist attack in London came into the country as a refugee from Pakistan, sources have revealed, once again proving that tighter vetting and potential travel bans from certain terror-harboring nations ought to be considered by more Western governments.

According to a report by Sky News, 27-year-old Khuram Shazad Butt came to Great Britain as a child with his parents from Pakistan, seeking asylum there. In addition, Salman Ramadan Abedi, the Manchester bomber, was the son of “refugees” who arrived there from Libya.

Both are Muslim-majority countries, a phrase oft-repeated by the disgusting “establishment media” in the U.S., which uses it to hit President Donald J. Trump over his “travel ban” executive orders, and to excuse one terrorist attack after another. (Related: Read Trump getting slammed for calling EO a “travel ban,” but the law makes clear that’s exactly what it is.)

In addition, Butt held very misogynistic views, though so far there hasn’t been a groundswell of outrage from liberal feminist organizations over it. This, despite a report that one woman who did not want reporters to identify her said he used to angrily stare down cycling women, which she described as “sexist” and “sinister” — leaving open the distinct possibility that Leftists in the West will now demand that women don’t ride bicycles out of risk of offending Muslim residents and soon-to-be terrorists.

Reports also noted that Butt was actually featured in a British documentary called “The Jihadis Next Door,” where he was showed praying with other Muslim men in a park and displaying an Islamist flag. The same video features another man laughing mockingly when saying that it’s just a “coincidence” that his views are in line with those of ISIS.

He was then asked if he supported ISIS, to which he answered, “No comment,” noting further that he knew he would be arrested if he answered the question properly.

“The fact is that at the bare minimum there are 3,000 such individuals roaming the U.K. who will never be arrested or deported for their jihadist views because Britain is a country where being politically correct is deemed to be more important than stopping terrorism,” wrote Infowars’ Paul Joseph Watson.

The fact is that Islam is at war with the West, not the other way around. It’s just not “radical factions,” because Islam teaches its adherents that anyone who isn’t a Muslim is less than human and not worthy of living.

As the Religion of Peace website notes, the Muslim holy book, the Quran, contains at least 109 verses “that call Muslims to war with nonbelievers for the sale of Islamic rule.” Further, some calls are “quite graphic,” containing “commands to chop off heads and fingers and kill infidels wherever they may be hiding.” Any Muslim (these would be those featured in a recent fake news report by CNN and the AP) who refuses to join in the killing of nonbelievers is deemed a “hypocrite” and warned that Allah “will send them to Hell if they do not join the slaughter.”

The site also notes that unlike passages containing violence in the Christian Bible’s Old Testament, the Quran’s verses appear to be open-ended and not limited to the period in which they were written, or “restrained by historical context.”

“Islam apologists cater to these preferences with tenuous arguments that gloss over historical fact and generally don’t stand up to scrutiny,” the site continued. “Still, it is important to note that the problem is not bad people, but bad ideology.”

The site has a “terrorism counter” which shows that, as of this writing, there have been more than 30,950 deadly acts of terrorism since 9/11.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources include:

NaturalNews.com

InfoWars.com

TheReligionOfPeace.com