University launches a “hate bias” task force that won’t do anything to prevent “hate” or “bias”

Left-wing extremists who run the vast majority of America’s college campuses don’t have to actually address problems of “hate” or “bias” at their institutions, they just have to declare that they are addressing those problems, implement a couple of feel-good policies, and that’s it: Problem solved.

Only, such problems aren’t solved like that, of course, but to their sycophantic, brainwashed supporters, that’s not the issue.

Declaring something will be done is good enough. (Related: Read Absurd Online Posts Reveal How Humanity Is Devolving Into A Species Of Hopeless Morons.)

That’s what is taking place on the campus of the University of Maryland following the pre-graduation stabbing death of an African-American student who was visiting from Bowie State, 2nd Lt. Richard Collins III, who had just been commissioned into the U.S. Army a few days before he was stabbed in the chest and killed by suspect Sean Christopher Urbanski, a white student at U of M.

According to reports, Collins — who was set to graduate May 23 — was visiting friends at the College Park campus. He was with two friends near a bus stop around 3 a.m. when the three of them heard Urbanski screaming at them and watched as he approached.

Witnesses state that Urbanski said, “Step left, step left if you know what’s best for you.” When Collins refused, Urbanski allegedly stabbed him once in the chest.

Early reports claim that Urbanski may be a member of a Facebook group called “Alt-Reich: Nation,” where members disparage blacks and others, and of course, that kind of hate is different from, say, anti-white hate spewed by Black Lives Matter on Facebook.

But I digress. In the wake of the murder, University of Maryland President Wallace Loh told students that they must let authorities (which include the FBI, because this could be a hate crime — and that’s fair to suggest) “do their work with due diligence.”

However, he added in remarks to the press, “we must do more.” What does “more” look like?

So far it looks like a series of empty policy pronouncements that include spending more money and empowering students as well as faculty to sort of become an anti-hate/bias “task force” that no doubt will at some point be empowered to decide, on their own, what does and does not constitute race-based bias and hatred.

You see where this is going — right?

Let’s look at, and evaluate, what Loh has proposed thus far:

— The establishment of “a hate-bias and campus safety task force — composed of faulty, staff, students and alumni — to review relevant policies and procedures. That task forces will then submit a report with recommendations and guidelines.”

So, are we to assume that the University of Maryland doesn’t already have policies in place prohibiting the demonstration of hate and the practice of bias — based on any number of factors including, given the context of this crime, race? Of course we can’t assume that. So we have to assume that it’s somehow not strong or not clear enough…right? How will this “task force” strengthen the existing policy — will they add, “…and we really, really mean it” at the end? Will that be in bold letters so students are completely convinced the University means business?

— The creation of “a rapid response team — composed of faculty, staff and students — to provide support for victims of hate-bias incidents.”

Whoa. Isn’t this unconstitutional or, at the very least, against our founding principles of assuming that suspects are innocent until proven guilty? How can a “response team” exist to rapidly “provide support for victims of hate-bias incidents” without proof that an actual “hate-bias incident” occurred? Didn’t Loh just tell students they needed to give investigators time to figure out what happened and why?

Or is just assuming a hate-bias incident occurred based on the race/ethnicity of those involved good enough? (Related: Read Texas A&M Celebrates A Racist, Genocidal Murder Advocate Because Of The Color Of His Skin.)

— “Allocating $100,000 in supplemental funds to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion for supporting diversity and inclusion efforts.”

What? Can you say “slush fund?” What else is the office to be tasked with that it needs another 100 grand in funding?

— “Production of an annual report on all campus hate-bias incidents.”

To what end? What’s the point? Easy; this will be used to show how much more often people of color are biased against than whites. Want to bet?

“We want a culture that rejects hate and forges a more perfect union in our nation’s rich multicultural and multiethnic diversity,” said Loh.

Fine. But doesn’t U of M already strive for this? How is another annual report, $100,000 and a “task force” that will pre-judge (bias alert!) certain actions going to strengthen current efforts? And why do these efforts seem to always be in support of minorities, rather than all students?

Read more at CampusInsanity.com.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

Sources include:

WTOP.com

FrontPageMag.com