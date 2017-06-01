Evergreen State College caves in to Alt-Left student mob’s demand for absurd homework exemption

To say that things are out of control on the campus of the uber-Left-wing Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, is, frankly, a massive understatement. The situation there has devolved into something so surreal if you wrote down and tried to sell it to Hollywood as a drama no one would take you seriously.

Well, maybe in Hollywood, but nowhere else.

Last week, you may recall, Campus Insanity reported that crazy Leftist students had taken over portions of the campus, angry that a single professor — Bret Weinstein — refused to yield when they demanded he observe a “Day of Absence & Day of Presence,” a racist construct aimed at booting all whites off the campus for an entire day. (RELATED: Evergreen State College students SEIZE campus, begin forced searches of vehicles for white professor who refused to kow-tow to liberal insanity)

“On a college campus, one’s right to speak — or to be — should not be based on skin color,” he wrote in an email that only enraged the budding Nazi Brownshirts, who immediately labeled him a racist and bigot and, you know, their enemy.

But then it turned personal, and even potentially dangerous, for Weinstein. He said campus police told him it would be best of he stayed away from a couple of days because it wasn’t safe for him to hold classes on campus, like a professor is supposed to do.

Worse, he was tipped off that some students were searching cars and actually looking for him, perhaps with an eye towards kidnapping the professorial upstart.

“Police told me protesters stopped cars yesterday, demanding information about occupants,” Weinstein told the Washington Times. “They believe I was being sought. It appears that the campus has been under effective control over protestors since 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.”

But then he made this incredulous claim: “Police are on lockdown, hamstrung by the college administration. Students, staff and faculty are not safe.”

Some students then took over the campus library and barricaded themselves in after posting videos on social media showing them shouting down those who disagree with them or who did not show sufficient compassion for ‘racial justice.’

Well, this kind of behavior should certainly warrant some disciplinary actions, right? Perhaps even a criminal investigation and charges of threats of violence, along with the obviously illegal act of taking school property by occupying the library — right?

Wrong. This is Evergreen State College, where student performance is not measured by icky, archaic and judgmental grades, but rather with “narrative evaluations” — whatever those are.

The enabling, inept and cowardly school president, George Bridges — whom some students can be seen and heard in those social media videos telling him to “shut the f**k up” — made sure he let all involved with the ruckus know they’d be forgiven and the incident forgotten. (RELATED: America’s universities have become training camps for violent left-wing extremism)

“First and foremost, I want to state that there will be, as far as I know, no charges filed against any students involved in actions that occurred this morning,” Bridges said when initially attempting to calm the little Nazis. “We will be conducting a major review, an investigation of all that occurred and will be reporting back to you, the campus community, about exactly what happened, why it happened and what we intend to do about the incident — not the incident, excuse me, the actions that were taken, both students, staff and faculty involved.”

But he went further than that. Students also demanded an exemption for homework assignments — namely that they not be held accountable for not getting them done and not handed in on time.

“All of us are students and have homework and projects and things due. Have you sent an email out to your faculty letting them know?” one student protester asked, saying “what’s been done about that” and noted that she and her peers were participating in the meeting “on [their] own time.”

“It’s the first thing I’ll do. I have not done it yet, I will do it right now,” Bridges replied as another protester demanded that professors “be told that these assignments won’t be done on time and we don’t need to be penalized for that.”

Actually, Bridges, what should be done is this:

All students involved in shouting you down, disrupting coursework and intimidating other students should be forced to leave the campus, without refunding one penny of tuition; Any students involved in suspected illegal activity arrested, charged, and kicked off campus until the investigation is complete and charges are dropped/pursued; Authorities empowered to do their jobs and keep the hooligans disguised as students at bay; A statement sent out to each and every student that thuggery, racism (no matter what color the offender’s skin), intimidation, threats and other such nonsense will not be tolerated in any way, shape or form, from anyone, ever again.

A Republican member of the state Legislature, Matt Manweller, has recently introduced a proposal to privatize the school and make it exempt from all state funding. Let’s hope there are enough sane lawmakers in the state to sign onto it and get it passed. Follow more news about college campus crybullies at Crybullies.news.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

