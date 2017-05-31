By firing Jihadi murder advocate Kathy Griffin, CNN avoids being labeled an ISIS sympathizer

Imagine that you voluntarily participated in a “photo shoot” where, as the video camera rolled, you stared blankly forward and slowly raised a mock severed, bloodied head of the current sitting president of the United States.

Imagine if you had not only upset said president, but offended his wife and family, and made his 11-year-old son gasp with disbelief and concern as he unwittingly watched news reports of the spectacle.

Imagine if your sick attempt at satire went horribly awry, upsetting tens of millions of Americans, including many who hold your views regarding said president.

Imagine you had an annual New Year’s Eve gig at a leading news network.

Now, imagine you were a conservative or a Republican; you would have been permanently bounced off the air so fast that time would have to catch up.

But that’s not what happened to “comedienne” Kathy Griffin, who for several years has done a rather raunch-filled New Year’s Eve program for CNN, where Trump hate lives and reputable journalists go to destroy their careers.

No. Despite the major backlash, CNN honchos took their sweet time in trying to decide what to do next, as reported by the UK’s Daily Mail:

As the firestorm of criticism surrounding Griffin increased a CNN spokesman said that they are “evaluating” Griffin’s long-time role hosting its New Year’s Eve coverage but have “made no decisions at this point.”

“We found what she did disgusting and offensive. We are pleased to see she has apologized and asked that the photos be taken down. We are evaluating New Year’s Eve and have made no decisions at this point,’ the spokesman said.

What’s to discuss? What’s to decide? My goodness, even uber-lib Chelsea Clinton condemned what Griffin did:

This is vile and wrong. It is never funny to joke about killing a president. https://t.co/zIiuKoMyFw — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) May 30, 2017

The Church of Satan even found what she did more evil than…well…Satan:

Please do not include us in this. — The Church Of Satan (@ChurchofSatan) May 30, 2017

So what’s to decide? Why didn’t the network become so far detached from Griffin and her ISIS-esque anti-Trump photo shoot (not a few people found it so close to a violation of the law prohibiting threats to presidents and vice presidents) quickly?

That’s a great question — one for the network and for its advertisers, many of whom bailed on Fox News host Bill O’Reilly for far less (how, exactly, is being a lech and a scoundrel with women anything at all like pretending to behead the president?).

To be fair, CNN finally did part ways with Griffin, but it took several hours longer that it should have. And what do you want to bet that it wasn’t a decision the network honchos really wanted to make, given the network’s 24-7-365 anti-Trump this, Trump “fake news” that — all in an attempt to placate their far-Left viewers?

What’s more, networks like CNN have essentially caused this kind of insane backlash against Trump, by constantly portraying him as a racist, a bigot, an intolerant boob and a Russian stooge — none of which is correct. In essence, then, CNN — along with The New York Times, the Washington Post, USA Today and the broadcast networks have all contributed to creating the kind of cultural climate where someone like Griffin — and Snoop Dogg and Madonna — felt empowered and comfortable enough to do things like fake Trump’s beheading, “play” shoot him, or mention in passing that you thought about blowing up the White House.

Griffin’s stunt has also laid bare the fact that when idiots like her do stupid things to harm the president, it doesn’t just hurt him; it hurts his family, too. Either she thought that what she did was going to be upsetting to Trump’s wife and children — or she didn’t think about it. Both are bad.

Some people aren’t going to forgive Griffin for this. CNN didn’t, and that’s good, because if the network had wavered, it most definitely would have become complicit in the act.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

