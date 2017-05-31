Bogus “Trump-Russia collusion” story nothing but a political hatchet job cooked up by Obama loyalist John Brennan

After a series of congressional hearings involving a former top figure in the U.S. intelligence community, it has become far more clear what led the Obama-era FBI to launch its counterintelligence investigation into “alleged” Team Trump-Russia “collusion.”

Think politics. Think political hackery. Think abuse of the Constitution. Think former CIA Director John Brennan.

As reported by the Washington Times, Brennan — a close associate of President Obama who once worked on the former chief executive’s 2008 campaign — is responsible for the massive, money-and-time-wasting nothing burger that is the “Russia” investigation.

During testimony May 23 before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, it was Brennan who said that the intelligence community was supposedly getting small bits of information on Team Trump associates who were making contact with Russian officials. During that testimony, Brennan did not name the people on both sides who were allegedly involved, and he told panel members in no uncertain terms he had no clue what was said between the parties. (RELATED: In the age of Trump, innuendo and allegations are enough to land you in jail)

Nevertheless, he told the committee that the contacts had happened often enough that he felt it was proper and necessary to alert the FBI, which then began its investigation into associates of the Trump campaign last July; former FBI Director James Comey has also testified that the bureau launched its probe that same month.

The FBI began its investigation the same month that the intelligence community claimed that Russian hackers had penetrated computers at the Democratic National Committee and the campaign of Hillary Clinton, then gave stolen emails and documents to whistleblower website WikiLeaks, a claim that has never been publicly proven or substantiated and, in fact, is doubted by outside experts.

In any event, Brennan, who has displayed his contempt for President Donald J. Trump, told the committee that he briefed Obama on the progress of the ongoing investigation; it should be noted that, at the time, Obama was doing all he could to aid Clinton, whom he claimed never put national security at risk with her unsecured and likely hacked private email server (by Russia, no less).

“I wanted to make sure that every information and bit of intelligence that we had was shared with the bureau [FBI] so that they could take it,” Brennan told the House Intelligence Committee. “It was well beyond my mandate as director of CIA to follow on any of those leads that involved U.S. persons. But I made sure that anything that was involving U.S. persons, including anything involving the individuals involved in the Trump campaign, was shared with the bureau.

“I was aware of intelligence and information about contacts between Russian officials and U.S. persons that raised concerns in my mind about whether or not those individuals were cooperating with the Russians, either in a witting or unwitting fashion, and it served as the basis for the FBI investigation to determine whether such collusion [or] cooperation occurred,” he continued.

But here we are, 11 months later — and no official public confirmation that there was anything at all improper occurring between the Trump campaign and the Russian government, and certainly no confirmation that Team Trump and Russia formed an alliance to hack Clinton and the DNC.

In fact, a little more than a week before the Nov. 8 election, The New York Times reported that U.S. intelligence officials never suspected that any alleged Russian hacking was done to help Trump defeat Clinton, as she and the DNC and congressional Democrats and pundits have repeatedly alleged.

No one is seriously questioning whether or not there was some contact between Team Trump or Trump associates during the campaign and subsequent transition to the White House; there was.

But they weren’t improper or illegal, and there is no evidence whatsoever that there was “collusion” to “steal” the election. (RELATED: Top Dems admitting now there is NO evidence of Trump-Russia collusion)

What’s more, Brennan’s May 23 testimony proves beyond any doubt, in his own words, that he was responsible for this bogus investigation, which is ongoing and now even features a “special prosecutor.”

Obama politicized every aspect of the Justice Department and intelligence community — to protect both his operatives and the operations he was conducting to thwart Trump and undermine him even before he got into office.

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

