WaPo screws up again, publishes fake news involving Trump son-in-law: Kushner DIDN’T request back channel to Russia

Not that it will make any difference whatsoever to the sycophants who read the Washington Post and foolishly believe every anti-Trump screed the paper publishes, but it got another story wrong over the Memorial Day weekend, and in a big way.

In yet another breathless gotcha! report, WaPo — “according to U.S. officials briefed on intelligence reports — claimed that President Donald J. Trump’s son-in-law and close advisor, Jared Kushner, “discussed the possibility of setting up a secret and secure communications channel between” the president-elect’s transition team “and the Kremlin, using Russian diplomatic facilities in an apparent move to shield their pre-inaugural discussions from monitoring,” the paper reported May 26.

Further, the paper claimed:

Ambassador Sergey Kislyak reported to his superiors in Moscow that Kushner, son-in-law and confidant to then-President-elect Trump, made the proposal during a meeting on Dec. 1 or 2 at Trump Tower, according to intercepts of Russian communications that were reviewed by U.S. officials. Kislyak said Kushner suggested using Russian diplomatic facilities in the United States for the communications.

The paper also said that Kushner’s alleged request took the Russian ambassador “aback,” because such an unusual request would not only have involved security risks for the Trump administration but also for Moscow. (RELATED: Washington Post Exposed As A CIA Front Propaganda Rag Working To Overthrow The Trump Administration And Install Political Puppets)

“To some officials,” the paper said, the alleged request “reflects a staggering naiveté,” a line that once more feeds another discredited establishment press narrative — that the Trump administration is filled with rubes and boobs who can’t navigate their way out of a paper bag.

“How would he trust that the Russians wouldn’t leak it on their side?” said one former senior intelligence official. The entire idea, he said, “seems extremely naive or absolutely crazy.”

Right. If it would have happened.

Sources who spoke to Fox News after the Post report was published say it didn’t. In fact, one of the network’s sources said that actually, the Russians requested the secure link, not Kushner:

A December meeting between Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and one of the senior advisers in the Trump administration, and Russian ambassador Sergei Kislyak at Trump Tower focused on Syria, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News Monday.

During the meeting the Russians broached the idea of using a secure line between the Trump administration and Russia, not Kushner, a source familiar with the matter told Fox News.

A permanent “secret” “backdoor” communications set up was never even mentioned; rather, it was merely a one-off suggestion and dealt specifically with Syria.

The source who spoke to Fox News added that Kushner is more than happy — “eager” in fact— to speak to Congress about the meeting.

Not everyone in D.C. — including some lawmakers who have not always been on the president’s side — were fooled by the Post report. In fact, some, like Sen. Lindsay Graham, R-S.C., came out and boldly questioned the veracity of the story. (RELATED: “Mainstream” Media Lives In ALTERNATE Universe Where Obama Never Did Anything Wrong And Seth Rich Wasn’t Murdered For Leaking DNC Emails To Wikileaks)

“I don’t trust this story as far as I can throw it,” Graham said on CNN’s “State of the Union” May 28.

“We’re chasing our tails, as a nation, when it comes to the Russians. I don’t know who leaked this supposed conversation. But just think about it this way. You’ve got the ambassador to Russia reporting back to Moscow, on an open channel, ‘Hey, Jared Kushner’s gonna move into the embassy,’” he said.

“I think it makes no sense that the Russian ambassador would report back to Moscow on a channel that he most likely knows we’re monitoring. The whole story line is suspicious. I’ve never been more concerned and suspicious about all things Russia than I am right now. So I’m not going to jump to the conclusion that Mr. McMullin jumped to,” he added, referring to former CIA agent and former presidential candidate Evan McMullin that Kushner’s alleged activities amounted to “treason.” [Treason? How about newspapers that continually publish fake news based on felonious leaks from intelligence sources, McMullin?]

Naturally, WaPo will get away with publishing yet another false story meant to trash the president and undermine his team. But you have to wonder — at what point do Post writers and editors get sick of being played for fools by real traitors in the Deep State who are trying to take out a duly elected president?

J.D. Heyes is a senior writer for NaturalNews.com and NewsTarget.com, as well as editor of The National Sentinel.

