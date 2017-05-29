Tiger Woods gets arrested for DUI, then says toxic “mix of medications” made him drive like a dangerous maniac… what if he’s RIGHT?

Image: Tiger Woods gets arrested for DUI, then says toxic “mix of medications” made him drive like a dangerous maniac… what if he’s RIGHT?

Either Tiger Woods is a drunken liar, or prescription medications are extremely dangerous to public safety.

Woods, who was arrested and charged with a DUI early Monday morning in Jupiter, Florida, says his erratic driving was caused by an “unexpected reaction” to prescription medications. In essence, Woods says he was “driving while medicated.”

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” Woods said in a public statement. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

This apparent lie goes down in history alongside other epic lies from famous men caught with the wrong woman or the wrong chemicals in their bloodstream. Bill Clinton’s “I never had sexual relations with that women, Miss Lewinsky” comes to mind, along with, “I smoked marijuana but never inhaled.”

Are prescription medications just as dangerous as drunk driving? Or is Tiger Woods shoveling a cover story?

Woods recently underwent back surgery, so he has a plausible explanation behind why he might have been taking prescription medications. But if he’s correct in stating that prescription drugs caused him to drive in a dangerous, erratic fashion, then doesn’t that mean prescription medications pose a public safety hazard that might equal or exceed drunk driving?

Let’s also not forget that in 2009, Tiger Woods managed to slam his SUV into a tree near his previous home in Florida. Subsequent events revealed that Woods was engaged in wild orgy parties with multiple women (i.e. “gold diggers”). At that time, Woods was reportedly on two prescription drugs. The NY Post reports:

A witness, who wasn’t identified in the report, told the trooper he had been drinking alcohol earlier. The same witness also said Woods had been prescribed two drugs, the sleep aid Ambien and the painkiller Vicodin.

Tiger Woods currently earns over $45 million a year from lucrative sponsorship contracts, reports the UK Daily Mail. “The fallen golfing star currently earns $45.5M-a-year alone in sponsorship money – including more than $20m from his mega-bucks Nike contract – but following his latest public humiliation many expect the 41-year-old to be dropped.”

Driving under the influence of dangerous medications, in other words, just might cost Tiger Woods tens of millions of dollars a year in sponsorship money. He might, however, be able to sponsor some Chinese food restaurants that are offering a Drunken Noodles lunch special.

In conclusion, I might say that Tiger Woods has disappointed us all, but that wouldn’t be honest, either, because I never expected him to do anything other than self-destruct in a web of lies just like Lance Armstrong. Find more stories on celebrity self-destruction at CelebrityReputation.com.

About the author: Mike Adams (aka the “Health Ranger“) is a best selling author (#1 best selling science book on Amazon.com called “Food Forensics“), an environmental scientist, a patent holder for a cesium radioactive isotope elimination invention, a multiple award winner for outstanding journalism, a science news publisher and influential commentator on topics ranging from science and medicine to culture and politics. Follow his videos, podcasts, websites and science projects at the links below.

Mike Adams serves as the founding editor of NaturalNews.com and the lab science director of an internationally accredited (ISO 17025) analytical laboratory known as CWC Labs. There, he was awarded a Certificate of Excellence for achieving extremely high accuracy in the analysis of toxic elements in unknown water samples using ICP-MS instrumentation. Adams is also highly proficient in running liquid chromatography, ion chromatography and mass spectrometry time-of-flight analytical instrumentation. He has also achieved numerous laboratory breakthroughs in the programming of automated liquid handling robots for sample preparation and external standards prep.

The U.S. patent office has awarded Mike Adams patent NO. US 9526751 B2 for the invention of “Cesium Eliminator,” a lifesaving invention that removes up to 95% of radioactive cesium from the human digestive tract. Adams has pledged to donate full patent licensing rights to any state or national government that needs to manufacture the product to save human lives in the aftermath of a nuclear accident, disaster, act of war or act of terrorism. He has also stockpiled 10,000 kg of raw material to manufacture Cesium Eliminator in a Texas warehouse, and plans to donate the finished product to help save lives in Texas when the next nuclear event occurs. No independent scientist in the world has done more research on the removal of radioactive elements from the human digestive tract.

Adams is a person of color whose ancestors include Africans and American Indians. He is of Native American heritage, which he credits as inspiring his “Health Ranger” passion for protecting life and nature against the destruction caused by chemicals, heavy metals and other forms of pollution.

Adams is the founder and publisher of the open source science journal Natural Science Journal, the author of numerous peer-reviewed science papers published by the journal, and the author of the world’s first book that published ICP-MS heavy metals analysis results for foods, dietary supplements, pet food, spices and fast food. The book is entitled Food Forensics and is published by BenBella Books.

In his laboratory research, Adams has made numerous food safety breakthroughs such as revealing rice protein products imported from Asia to be contaminated with toxic heavy metals like lead, cadmium and tungsten. Adams was the first food science researcher to document high levels of tungsten in superfoods. He also discovered over 11 ppm lead in imported mangosteen powder, and led an industry-wide voluntary agreement to limit heavy metals in rice protein products.

In addition to his lab work, Adams is also the (non-paid) executive director of the non-profit Consumer Wellness Center (CWC), an organization that redirects 100% of its donations receipts to grant programs that teach children and women how to grow their own food or vastly improve their nutrition. Through the non-profit CWC, Adams also launched Nutrition Rescue, a program that donates essential vitamins to people in need. Click here to see some of the CWC success stories.

With a background in science and software technology, Adams is the original founder of the email newsletter technology company known as Arial Software. Using his technical experience combined with his love for natural health, Adams developed and deployed the content management system currently driving NaturalNews.com. He also engineered the high-level statistical algorithms that power SCIENCE.naturalnews.com, a massive research resource featuring over 10 million scientific studies.

Adams is well known for his incredibly popular consumer activism video blowing the lid on fake blueberries used throughout the food supply. He has also exposed “strange fibers” found in Chicken McNuggets, fake academic credentials of so-called health “gurus,” dangerous “detox” products imported as battery acid and sold for oral consumption, fake acai berry scams, the California raw milk raids, the vaccine research fraud revealed by industry whistleblowers and many other topics.

Adams has also helped defend the rights of home gardeners and protect the medical freedom rights of parents. Adams is widely recognized to have made a remarkable global impact on issues like GMOs, vaccines, nutrition therapies, human consciousness.

In addition to his activism, Adams is an accomplished musician who has released over fifteen popular songs covering a variety of activism topics.

Click here to read a more detailed bio on Mike Adams, the Health Ranger, at HealthRanger.com.

Find more science, news, commentary and inventions from the Health Ranger at:

Diaspora: (uncensored social network)
Share.NaturalNews.com

GAB.ai:
GAB.ai/healthranger

Vimeo:
Vimeo.com/healthranger

Podcasts:
HealthRangerReport.com

Online store:
HealthRangerStore.com

#1 Bestselling Science Book Food Forensics:
FoodForensics.com

Facebook:
Facebook.com/HealthRanger

Twitter:
Twitter.com/HealthRanger

iTunes:
itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-health-ranger-report/id1063165791

Youtube:
YouTube.com/TheHealthRanger

G+
plus.google.com/u/0/b/106753783877820567659/

SoundCloud:
Soundcloud.com/healthranger

Health Ranger’s science lab
CWClabs.com

Health Ranger bio
HealthRanger.com
TruthWiki.org

Search engine:
GoodGopher.com

 

More Recent Posts

×
Follow us on Facebook
Facebook
Close This Box