New vaccine study confirms that toxic vaccine ingredients harm BLACK babies twice as much as white babies

Do vaccines disproportionately harm minority children? Recent research has shown that may just be the case. A team of researchers led by Dr. Anthony Mawson, a noted epidemiologist, has shown that when it comes to the risk of developing a neurodevelopmental disorder (NDD) such as autism or ADHD post-vaccination, minorities may be at an increased risk — especially boys.

In their conclusion, the team stated, “In a final adjusted model designed to test for this possibility, controlling for the interaction of preterm birth and vaccination, the following factors remained significantly associated with NDD: vaccination (OR 2.5, 95% CI: 1.1, 5.6), nonwhite race (OR 2.4, 95% CI: 1.1, 5.4), and male gender (OR 2.3, 95% CI: 1.2, 4.4).”

In addition to the shocking finding that vaccines harm more minority children, the team also discovered that on average, vaccinated children were more likely to have an NDD or other type of learning disability. As the World Mercury Project reports, this was especially notable in preterm births. While children born early do not have an increased risk of NDD alone, when preterm birth is combined with vaccination, the risk of NDD multiples by 6.6-fold. Vaccinated children in general exhibited a 4.2-fold increase in risk of having autism and ADHD, and were 5.2 times more likely to have a learning disability. The team also found that vaccinated children were 30 times more likely to suffer with allergic rhinitis and 2.9 times more likely suffer from eczema.

More concerning, however, was the finding that in many cases, vaccines did not have a notable effect on preventing disease. Only the risks of chicken pox and and pertussis were reduced by vaccination; very little differences were observed in rates of other “vaccine-preventable” diseases such as measles, mumps, rubella, meningitis, rotavirus and influenza. To put it simply, the findings illustrate that many children may be getting little benefit from routine vaccines while also being put at an unnecessary risk for a neurological condition or other health issues like allergies.

You may recall that CDC whistleblower and lead scientist Dr. William Thompson came forward a while back and stated that the federal agency had falsified data for a study of the MMR vaccine’s safety — because African American boys were disproportionately harmed by the vaccine. As Thompson explained, their study had actually found that they were substantially more likely to develop autism, if the children were vaccinated before reaching 36 months of age.

As Age of Autism reports, “Dr. Brian Hooker, an independent scientist, re-analyzed the original CDC data and published his results confirming that ‘African American boys receiving their first MMR vaccine before 36 months of age are 3.4 times more likely to develop autism’ when compared to African-American boys who receive MMR after 36 months of age.”

The CDC obscured this damning data for more than ten years — but they couldn’t hide the truth forever. And now, the evidence is piling up. Are vaccines just another tool for pushing the depopulation agenda? Look no further than the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation if you want some more proof of this sinister practice. Earlier this year, Bill Gates reportedly stated, “The world today has 6.8 billion people… that’s headed up to about 9 billion. Now if we do a really great job on new vaccines, healthcare, reproductive health services, we could lower that by perhaps 10 or 15 percent.”

If vaccines are really meant to preserve health, how would doing a “really great job” on new inoculations result in a population drop? Perhaps vaccine damage is actually intentional. While Gates never explains how vaccines can assist in global depopulation, it’s not all that hard to connect the dots.

Sources:

WorldMercuryProject.org

AgeofAutism.com